The Mandalorian | Darth Maul should also be seen in season 2

The launch is already confirmed for 2020, the 2nd season of the show The Mandalorian it continues for a few and gaining a few new features. And so, the most recent of which involves precisely as possible the appearance of a more well known character to fans of the Star Wars: Clone Wars.

According to the information on the site The Comic Bookthe ex-apprentice of the sith, known as the Destroy The Evila l l that has been presented to the public in the movie Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.also it should appear in the new episodes of the series, appear for the Disney+.

The publication points out that in the recent episode of the last season of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars. set the path of the link from the animated series with the The Mandalorian the film The Soil: A History Of Star Wars..

The episode is entitled, Ahsoka Tano (to be played by Rosario Dawson) escape from the prison cell of the prison where the Union of the Pyke is keeping you stuck. While looking at the facility, she heard the Pykes were talking with Darth Maul. A series of defeats at the hands of his old master, Darth Sidious, had left His at an at-risk situation. In the meantime, had to rebuild his criminal organization, known as the Crimson Dawn, and it was not on the Ground, and to keep the power on Mandalore.

In addition to the name of the organization concerned, for the plot of the chapter, and then met Ahsoka Tano, with Bo-Katan, leader of the Owls, the Mandalorians, and sister to duchess Satine, the ex-ruler of Mandalore, that Maul killed him to claim the power in the world. She asks for help from Ahsoka to deal with His, his enemy, shared with the public. The Siege of Mandalore is one of the final battles of the Clone Wars, and it will be the final arc of the series ‘ history.

That is, in such a situation was established with the idea of Ahsoka Tano can be used for The Mandalorianin addition to that you also create space for the participation of the Maul (at least in the flashback in the series that is displayed by the Disney+.

To have been submitted in the animated feature film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. in the series, released in, followed by Lucasfilm, the character in question is known to be an apprentice, padawan, Anakin Skywalker. This will be the first live action version of the character.

The cast members of the series displayed by the Disney+ account Pedro Pascal (Narcos, Game of Thrones) as for your main character. In addition to this, Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte “The Ridiculous 6), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), By Emily Swallow (New), Carl Weathers (Range of colors), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), and Nick Nolte (Affliction) as part of the cast of the first season.

Following the story of Jango and Boba Fett, and another warrior comes up in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the roman empire and before the rise of the First Order. The story will follow the stories in one way or another, in the far reaches of the galaxy, away from the authority of the New Republic.

Jon Favreau (Iron man, the jungle book) I had already confirmed that the series is set seven years after the The Return of the Jediby exploring the time period between the original trilogy and the new one for the first time in a live-action movie. In the past, it was pointed out that the budget for the first season and it’s cost “an estimated US$ 100 million for 10 episodes”.

Favreau signs on the route, but it may also take on the executive producer side of the Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) he was the director of the pilot project. The team of directors in the first season, yet also has a By Deborah Chow (By Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard(Solemates)and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

In the first season, deThe Mandalorian has been shown in the united states by Disney,+, as the new year is expected to be launched in 2020. There is still no official date on the release of the stream and the Brazil.

