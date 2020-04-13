The Mandalorian | Ming-Na Wen, who will return for the show’s second season, ” says the web site

According to the report of The In the Show Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. will return as the character of the reward Fennec Shand, in the second season of “theThe Mandalorian“.

The oddest thing about this is that she was supposedly killed in the first episode, but as a “savior’s face” is referred to on the website. It would be your own, Putting his own?

The filming has already been completed in the past few months.

Created by Jon Favreauthe series The Mandalorian it is starred by Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow. The first season is available on the Disney and a +.

The show’s second season is slated to arrive in October, bringing the Rosario Dawson (The daredevil) as Ahsoka Tano.