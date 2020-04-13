The miracle in the Cell 7: get to Know the other films adapted from the works of the south-south-Korean – News-movie

In the land of K-Pop, and the skincare is also made contributions in film production in the west.

Following on from the success of the Parasite in the festivals and in the major prizes of the film, the audio-visual productions to South Korea have received the most attention. The world shifted attention to asian cinema thoughlong before the phenomenon of Bong Joon Ho, the film industry in the west was already doing it.

The adaptations of asian movies they are a common practice in which the advantages of both of the products work the almost one-sided. That is, all the remakes hollywood to bring visibility to the story that is created in the far east. However, the yields tend to be much changed, for the better acceptance in the west, and that ends up deleting the the reference is to the original stories, and the public rarely get to know what the roadmap is tailored to them.



The change is because the directors, screenwriters, and producers are ignorant of the socio-cultural aspects, which are essential to the story. And, in this way, it will lose the meaning of existence, once again, that Korean films will always carry elements of historical and cultural reasons, that the outside of the shaft, the asian does not make any sense.

To shed some light for the production of documents, and the AdoroCinema prepare a list of the films adapted from the works of the south’s second-place finish.

The miracle in the Cell 7 (2019)

The adaptation of the Turkish ” Miracle in Cell 7, which was released recently, and it has become one of the top ten movies most-watched in the book of the Series. The story is titled as 7-Beon-Bang-Ui Seon Mul has been released on 2013 and the director Lee Hwan-Kyung. Starring Ryu Seung-Ryong, So Won Kal, and Park Shin-Hye, the drama tells the story of a man with an intellectual disability who was wrongfully accused of abduction, rape, and murder, and it is impossible to stay away from his daughter.

The Lake House (2006)

The drama, directed by Alejandro Agresti and starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, it is, in fact, a story originally in Korean and it was released in 2000. Based on the Il Marefrom director Lee Hyun-Seung, A House on the Lake, accompanied by a doctor’s solitary, which was at the edge of the lake. It will result in loss of face in love with a new resident, a frustrated architect. The one drawback to this novel is that they are two years away, and you need to find a way to work in the same timeline.

Oldboy: Dias de Vingança (2013)

The director, Spike Lee took the source of the Korean language, and brought out Josh Brolin, and Elizabeth Olsen as the main characters of this film. In the film Oldboy, released in 2003, is part of a trilogy of Park Chan-Wook (The one Created by the Rm. Vengeance and Lady Vengeance. The actor, Choi Min-Sik lives of the protagonist, Oh Dae-Su, who is kidnapped by a for 15 years ago, with only the TV as a means of contact with the outside world. After his release, he discovers that he has been wrongly accused of the murder of his wife.

The production of he was responsible for one of the scenes of the most emblematic places of the cinema of korea, which is a plan-sequence of a fight in the corridor, with a length of three minutes and the use of bladed weapons. The concept of the legend and the life has become so famous that it inspired a series like Daredevil, Netflix, and the movie’s Villain.

The Mystery of the Two Sisters (2009)

Not to be missed, a little bit of horror in this list, after all, are the productions asia is a reference to bringing the films impact on this genre. An adaptation of Charles Guard is based on the long Fear, was released in 2003 in South Korea. The Mystery of the Two Sisters, revolves around two sisters who, after spending time in a mental institution, return to the house of the father, and of the step-mother’s cruel, and you’re starting to see the ghost of the dead mother.

The irony of Love (2008)

A romantic comedy starring Elisha Cuthbert and Jesse Bradford, it is also the fruit of the land of doramas. The original film was released in 2001 and starring Cha Tae-Hyun and Jun Ji-Hyun, is the same actress who starred in the film that inspired it The House by the Lake. The plot begins when a young man sees a woman drunk a stop near the railing of a subway station in Seoul, and in the safe, so as not to fall. After this incident, they have a number of times, and they begin an affair.