The new film from Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert DeNiro, you should go to some other streaming service

What’s new for the new film Martin Scorsese!

According to reports, the film will be based on the book Killers of the Flower Moonhas suffered as a result of a budget that is too high. The american press reports that the project has now passed the$ 200 million, Paramount Pictures has begun to review whether it is valid or not to release the film in theaters.

Written by David Grannthen , we have the names of the Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro the cast of characters and it would be to get your recordings are now in the middle of the year.

Eric Roth to take care of the routing.

The synopsis says that the film will catch up with the mysterious murders that took place in the tribe of the Osage, in the State of Oklahoma, a land which is known to be large, in oil as well. In the case, and it was one of the first to be investigated by the FBI, the government agency that had just been built in the 1920’s.

Now, according to the Wall Street Journal With start to search for streaming services in an attempt to release the film, such as the AppleTV+ and Netflix.

Without a premiere date.