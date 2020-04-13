The next Doctor Strange in the Marvel comics, you might be a woman, ” affirms the web site

With the arrival of the Captain Marvel and its success among the public, it definitely has made a Marvel Studios you realize that women need to highlight in your movie.

In addition to developing a movie of the ground to the Black Widow and turn to Jane Foster, (Natalie Portman) the female version of Thor in the highly anticipated ‘I Love and Thunderit seems that the House of Ideas is planning to replace the character Doctor Strange (as lived by the Benedict Cumberbatch) in the movie theaters over the next few years.

The information is on the website WGTC and, according to the matter, which came from sources inside the Disneythe same as their number ‘She-Hulk’ the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the next movie in the “Thor”. According to the sources, the idea is to be developed in the longer term, but they plan to bring to the character, Clea, is a major figure of the comic book Doctor Strange to be their next love interest, in the ‘Doctor Strange 2’since the actress is Rachel McAdams do not return to the role of Christine Palmer.

After that Clea, who is the niece of the villain, Dormammu, it becomes a sort of apprentice of Stephen Strange, and be sure to replace it at a later date on The Cinematographic universe of Marvel comicssince the agreement, Cumberbatch ended after the second movie, and, of course, be extended to the ‘Ii 5’.

The information at the time they are only rumors, and the news should be out very soon. But you’d like to see a female character as the protagonist of the upcoming movie of Dr. Strange?

‘Doctor Strange # 2: The Reign of Madness’ the debut day On October 28, 2021 in Brazil.