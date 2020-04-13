The operation against the coronavirus and will meet the ten-bus

From this Wednesday (8), the number of bus terminals served by the operation of the fire department for the sanitation of the public space shall meet the ten ip addresses. In addition to the five terminals in the Axis são paulo, the entry in the list of the handsets of the brands, Goiania-go, Viva, Isidória, Park West, and Vera Cruz. As a result, the military is hoping to decrease the chances of infection by a new coronavirus in the city of Goiania metropolitan region.

The person in charge of the operation is lieutenant-colonel of Fire fighters, Washington Luiz Vaz Junior. He says that the work is to apply the solution to clean, consisting of hypochlorite, is diluted. “The solution is to be applied on patios, handrails, guardrails, girders, guardrails and seats. The intention is to reduce as much as possible, and the possibility of contamination in these areas that you do not have to be closed.”

The actions take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and you don’t have to date in order to be stopped. The activities will be carried out at night, and with the increase of the terminals in order to be disinfected, the more the teams will take turns to work. In addition to the ten terminals of the 19 platforms and in loading and unloading of the Shaft, são paulo is also receiving the action.

The teams are divided into sectors, and people are encouraged not to approach you for the use of our products, which could take anywhere from five to ten minutes to complete. After that, the professionals will guide those responsible for the terminal to request that the passengers have to wait more than about ten minutes prior to the release of the court.