The output of the quarantine, it will not follow that same recipe in every country, says WHO

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM (FOLHAPRESS) – at THE exit of the quarantine should be carried out with the planning and the follow-up science and do not follow the same recipe to all countries, said on Monday (6) and Michael Ryan, the executive director of the program for health emergencies the world health organization (World Health Organization).

Ryan said that the restrictions on mobility have been effective in controlling the transmission of the coronavirus, but they charge a high price for the economic activity: “Especially in the developing countries, it is necessary to combat the pandemic with the least amount of damage to the economy, and the government will have to calibrate it to your stride.”

The director has stated that the term lockdown has been in use for the measures is broad, and taken in an unequal world -the suspension of classes, closure of shops, strike in the companies, the restriction of the motion, and the planning of the rebound depends not only on the level of the restrictions, but also on the ability of hiv counselling and testing, and care throughout the hospital.

“Measures of restrictions are to be lifted, it is crucial that you have the tools to handle the transmission,” said the managing director of the world health organization. Among these are the following tests in order to detect contamination, isolation of the sick, and the monitoring of those who may have had contact with infected people, and the ability to maintain distance from the people in the community.

The public health system also needs to be strengthened, ” said Ryan, as it is a relaxation of the measures might lead to a spike in cases.

Among the parameters that need to be analyzed to gauge the extent of restrictions or the relaxation of the occupancy rate of hospital beds. “There needs to be a layer of security. If the use you are getting close to the capacity, the insulation the more drastic is required.”

Other data required are the number of days in which case they fold at each site, the percentage of the test that gives a positive result, and the transmission rate (how many people each of the infected transmits the virus).

To return to an economic activity without putting at risk the lives of the people is therefore dependent on the ability to keep track of the progress of the disease.

“There are no hard numbers to define which one is the right moment to either open or close. What we can say is that it is necessary to keep pace with the pandemic. To relax it, measure it, expect it, analyze it, and take it one step at a time,” said the managing director of the world health organization.

LADY GAGA

During the press conference, the singer-songwriter, american, Lady Gaga has announced the passing of a megashow to the global, One World: Together, At Home in a world-together, at home, to mobilize people and resources in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.

The event is a partnership between the world health organization (World Health Organization), and a Global Citizen, an NGO in the alleviation of poverty.

The show will be on the 18th of April and will be attended by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder among other artists. There will be a live stream from the 9-day and 18 hours in the united states).

It will be presented by the Jimmy Fallon from The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Kimmel from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to Stephen Colbert for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, and the puppets from Sesame street.

How do you evaluate the content you have just read?