The pair of Breaking Bad join in the donation to help the fight against the Coronavirus

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paulthe former are the protagonists of the Breaking Badthe AMCare giving features for their brand of mezcal, Dos Hombresfor the benefit of the fund for the combat of the COVID-19.
Recently, we reported that the Dos Hombres donate 30% of the proceeds from all online sales to the United States Bartender”s Back up to the 1st of may,” wrote the co-star of Breaking Bad on the claims for this (09) on Thursday. “In these uncertain times, we need to come together and help one another, now more than ever.
“It is for this reason that, from the Thursday until the 5th of may, the Hombres will donate 100% of the revenue on all of your on-line sales to various organizations that provide assistance during a pandemic coronavirus. The money raised will go to the Bartender”s Guild, the Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, as well as to America’s Food Fund of Leonardo DiCaprio”. “Our hope is that you and your family are doing well and you are managing it in the best way possible during this crisis,” the statement said, adding: “I Stay at home and be well. The good spirits will bring us a step forward”.
