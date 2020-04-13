The pair of Breaking Bad join in the donation to help the fight against the Coronavirus

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paulthe former are the protagonists of the Breaking Badthe AMCare giving features for their brand of mezcal, Dos Hombresfor the benefit of the fund for the combat of the COVID-19.

Recently, we reported that the Dos Hombres donate 30% of the proceeds from all online sales to the United States Bartender”s Back up to the 1st of may,” wrote the co-star of Breaking Bad on the claims for this (09) on Thursday. “In these uncertain times, we need to come together and help one another, now more than ever.

Recommended content: