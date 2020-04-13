The Rumor says that Marvel is already developing a movie of Young Avengers

Facebook

According to the ComicBook.comthe The Universe, Cinematic, Marvel Comics you are now ready to be further expanded. The sources consulted by the We Got This Covered they claim that it is the Marvel Studios it is now developing a movie of Young Avengers.

The project is still in its early stages, but the studio would have had the intention of forming a new team up with Kate Bishop, the daughter of the Hawk the Archer; Stature, the daughter of a Man to an Ant; Wiccano, and a new Vision, and possibly a children’s character, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany; the Patriot, and Hulkling are inspired, respectively, by Steve Rogers, and Bruce Banner; and the Man of Iron, the origin of which it would be connected to the villain from the Fantastic four.

It is worth noting that, more recently, in the Marvel comics, I would be considering developing a limited series for the Disney+.