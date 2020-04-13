The sisters Kardashians/Jenners, publish photos on the Day of the National Brethren Who

+



Khloé, Kendall, Kourtney and Kylie (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

On Friday (the 10th), it has been celebrated in the USA on the National Day of Brothers and it was a full plate, so that the powerful people in the entertainment, to pay their respects to their brothers and sisters.

Yes, we are talking about the powerful, the clan Kardashian/Jenner is formed by the Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian children of Kris Jenner with Robert Kardashianand Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner (the daughters of Kris with Caitlyn Jenner).

The girls have released a series of videos and photos on their respective pages on the Instagram with her sisters and brother to watch the videos by clicking below.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

