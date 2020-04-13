The spring on the inside of the bottle – the Observer

Claus Porto Flores

Once out of the five colonies, inspired by a such as: for Portugal, Claus Porto is a trip to smell, and this time it’s going to the Azores. Water Flowers, this is the most recent addition to the brand’s centenary, and, as might be expected, this is a fragrance for the feminine, and floral inspired by the island of the same name. The packaging is painted a pink-almost – nude but the flowers in the composition of the fragrance is white: angelica, orange flower, and jasmine flower, scented with orange, lemon, bergamot and mandarin orange. The call-notes of the heart is unlikely: the seed of the carrot, root of the iris, and black pepper, on a base of vetiver, sandalwood, beijoim, beans tonka and a chamois leather. A make-up that you want to honor, while at the same time, “in the tradition of flower of Portugal, in the Atlantic,” and the “exotic touch” to a group that has “long been a base for the sale of the spices, receiving influences from all the world’s oceans,” in the words of the perfumer Lyn Harris. As with the rest of the colonies, and the collection of Water Flowers and is available in bottle of 125 ml), or in a travel spray 10 ml. Price: 90€ (125 ml) at a cost of€ 25 (for 10 ml)

Herrera, Confidential

At the end of the year is no longer a secret. Herrera, Confidential, arrived at the exclusive El Corte inglés, in Lisbon, and with it, a collection of perfume, the most exclusive of the Spanish. The creative director of the fragrance itself, the daughter of a fashion designer, and to date, there are already more than a dozen other new titles: the six scents four essential oils and is also six eau de toilette cool – the ones that scream spring and summer. From mint to pink, passing through a vetiver, orange, bergamot, and jasmine, each and every one of them had been baptized according to his notes, and colored in a beautiful translucent bottles. And the best part: they’re all unisex. Price of the eau de toilette: 129,40 eur (100 ml). On sale exclusively in El Corte inglés, in Lisbon, portugal.

Aqua di Parma’s Signatures-of-the-Sun

It is a special case of the long-term results. First released over 100 years ago, the Colony is Pure from the “Aqua di Parma” was never changed, and it has never failed to produce. He was born to celebrate the Italy’s sun-drenched, with just the top notes that will be given to you as to what the brand is called “fruit of gold”: a lemon, an orange, and bergamot from Calabria. On the basis of this tradition four years ago, the brand has launched a line of Signatures in witness whereof, the Sun, whose scents are based on the Colony is Pure from the of 1916, to which is added a key ingredient that will eventually give its name to the fragrance. And thus, they get four new features including: Yuzu, Camelia, Osmanthus, and Sakura, all at the blink of the eye, in Asia, a region where there is a growing market for luxury. Yuzu is a fruit that is rare in the japanese camellia is a flower most popular in Asia, and the osmanthus it’s a flower, in chinese, that blooms only for a day. It already the series that is, no more, no less, the cherry blossom, is one of the symbols of Japan. PRICE: 199,40€ (100 ml)

Louis Vuitton Heures d’s Promise

And now, a moment of nostalgia, to tell you the new fragrance from Louis Vuitton, it is exactly the same as the name of the first to be released by the housein early 1927. At this point, Heures d’s Promise was to be a tribute to the country house that the family Company had in the region of Seine-et-Marne. A plane appeared written on the bottle, and the box was in the shape of a speedometer, a reference to the new means of transport that were to appear into these roaring 20s, which was, at the same time, an invitation to travel, both literally and figuratively. For almost half a century later, the 20s are others, as well as the scent from the bottle to get the image of the brand for the entire collection of fragrances with women and with the LV monogram to the composition, that is, in fact, according to mark, “no one can know what is the strength of the scent to the original, because the formula is very much missed”. Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, the master perfumer from the the househas reinvented the fragrance from its name, the dreamer, and he recorded it as “a profusion of fresh-cut flowers, allegorical figures, of happiness, of love and of a break”. In this case, jasmine (from Grasse, and Sambac of China, with pink, tender, and even a few touches of raspberry. Price: 210 eur (100 ml) at stores such as Louis Vuitton; 130€ for the refill.

Flower by Kenzo Poppy Bouquet

If the poppy doesn’t last long when you get caught up in the field, the same can’t be said of the fragrance, the Brand has launched over 20 years ago, inspired by this flower. The world is celebrating two decades of existence with a host of new features including: four ways that go far beyond the traditional bottle with a stick image, a hand cream, a body milk and a mist to the hair, and also the new eau de parfum Flower by Kenzo Poppy Bouquet. Poppy red, turn to descend, but this time it’s on world of which they are a part of the rose of Bulgaria, jasmine, and gardenia. Floral? Definitely, with a hint of oak and even pear, the Nashi, a tribute to the roots of the japanese brand. PRICE: 62 eur (30 ml)

CK Everyone

For more than two decades after the creation of the original, Calvin Klein continues to bring the seed to ride in One. By 2020, it is time for Everyone to make a cover for the cup, which he scored in the 90’s, in a statement which stressed, above all, his character is without gender. Citrus and green, with the oil of organic orange, blue tea, and base notes of cedar wood, this is a fragrance for all men’s, women’s, and ensures that the list of ingredients, even vegans. The elastic band at the back of the bottle is to be used, and yes, there’s a reference to the world-famous lingerie brand. PRICE: 52,58€ (50 ml)

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Flora Cherrysia

The collection of fresh water in the Guerlain continues to add new each spring, and this year it is part of a collection inspired by the blossom of the cherry-tree, the “target of a cult and in the whole of Asia.” The brand is never short on adjectives, and is described as a fragrance “floral, citrus, energizing, engaging, and inducing euphoria”. At the base of the cherry blossom, not surprisingly, but also for the Nashi – the wink of an eye to the Asian–, and white musk. Price: 75 euro (75 ml)

Gucci Bloom Gocce di Fiori

The name means “drops on flowers” and it has served to baptize a lighter version of the fragrance Gucci by Bloom, which was created in the fall of 2017 by the perfumer Alberto Morillas, the basis of the ideas of the brand creative director, Alessandro Michele. In the third, and the most recent variation of the “drops on flowers”, as they make us travel to the early days of spring, and the “ethereal, gentle as the rain to the station. Such as Gucci’s Noted that the original Gocce di Fiori is composed of three main flowers – the tuberose, the jasmine, and climbing in Rangoon, originally from India, but at a lower concentration. That’s why it’s a eau de toilette and it’s not eau de parfumthe more attractive on warm days. PRICE: 116,50 eur (100 ml)

YSL Libre

Half a century after the end of Yves Saint Laurent has dressed the women in Le Smoking, and turning to ask the male on a weapon for the empowerment of women, the home, the French tried to re-create the time when to a perfume. The free came at the end of 2019 at the latest, to celebrate the freedom, and is based on a fougère – a composition for smell, typically men, which unfolds in a feminine floral. In a marriage, with multiple actors and multiple locations: orange blossom from Morocco, lavender from the south of France and vanilla from Madagascar, and it is still amber, and mandarin orange. Retail PRICE: 66 eur (30 ml)

Ladder-Flower-del Sol.

There is no summer without any of the limited edition of the Ladder, and the next one brings salero. As a tribute to the holiday, Flor del Sol, takes its inspiration from the Mexican show, a fragrance of fruity and floral elements, are a few notes from the Tequila Sunrise to help with the party. The dahlia is the main ingredient, it is considered to be the flower of the mexican, and the base is woody, is recognized. PRICE: 43€ (30 minutes)

Miss Dior Rose In The Uk

The roses of Grasse – a-kind in the capital city of the perfumes, in the south of France, is the main ingredient in the new Miss Dior Rose N ‘ Roses, a perfume, a floral-the composition includes bergamot and mandarin orange that gives it a hint of citrus –, white musk, and essence of geranium. “I didn’t want to create just like a rose,” says perfumer’s the houseFrançois Demachy, “but rather the incarnation of a multitude of floral, to renew the sense of nature as powerful as when I was a kid, and I saw it for the first time, the fields are full of flowers in may.” The rose used in the fragrance are to be taken precisely in the month when it is open, and always close at hand, in order to respect the quality of his, and at the same time, you are able to extract the essence of it is the most powerful. “The rose is a classic look that goes well with everything,” recalls the performer. And if that is the name of this new creation brings to mind a certain band’s tactic in the 90’s, it’s the same, because once the pink is more rose – in this case, the de Grasse come together in the rosa damascena from Bulgaria and Turkey. PRICE: 83,10€ (50 ml)