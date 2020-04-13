The Strokes, shows the longing for the old days in ‘The New Abnormal’

The Strokes emerged at the beginning of the year 2000, and looking at it in retrospect it seems likely that the band thought would be the most recent (until today), the cornerstone of rock music, anglo-saxon, who in every decade from the 40 years prior to reinventaria strongly, with a new kind of music, as always, but the focus is on the guitars. At the same time, the posture of blase, style, fashion, and, most importantly, the power is the undisputed first-drive, Is This Itmake it clear that the Strokes if it has become what it has become.

Even though it is a part of a big group of bands, has recently mapped out in the book Meet In Me In The Bathrooman oral history of the artists involved in that scene from the rock revival, new york city, and in the early 2000’s, it is not surprising that the book is named after a song, yes, the Strokes. The target of choice for critics and fans of heavy metal music and many of the other people who are thinking about music at least once a day, and the band has a history, even rough, in terms of music and the relationships within the group, is nothing less than interesting.

Is This It (2001) was met with the claim that the Strokes caused in the your local scene and catapulted him into the global space. Room on Fire (2003), which gave more consistency to the early explorations of rock and unusual, and, without modesty, one of the group. First Impressions of Earthtwo years later, it marked the redirection of the Strokes to phase the new wave of the 80’s, and in stark contrast to the sound of garageiro and attitude of punk from the ‘ 70s. Anglesin 2011, it’s an album subcompreendido. Comedown Machine (2013) was released at a time which is, apparently, no one else wanted-a rock album, but it is a Yeezus the great drive of the Kanye West with her for the last time in the controversial Rick Rubin.

With the experience and Popularity in the last few years, with artists from the rock, and other genres, is, at best, forgettable. Therefore, it is possible for fans of music in general, are given the new album from the Strokes, the In The New Abnormalwith resistance, discouragement, or even worse, knowing that it was Rubin, in charge of the production. The New Abnormal will be released on Friday, the 10th.

But the recommendation is to take it slow, and drop it on the rocks: on the album, it fits in the discography of the band, in a way which is consistent, for better or for worse.

The first song The Adults Are Talking it brings in the chorus with a chord progression that has been used by the band in the past, and that will be recognizable to fans. It is not by chance that look at the very last will also appear at the beginning of the Why Are Sundays So Depressing?while in the middle of the song, the band opts for a different route, reflection of a reflection, more or less, the adolescent is completely supported by the electric guitar, the instrument that has made all the Strokes. The music is just badly while the other traces of the past, the band is famous for not knowing how to end his own songs.

Not the Same Anymorestrangely enough, keeps the echoes of the sound Is This Itthe first song on the first album of the Strokes: if you were in the back Casablancas mocked for the fact that it is so inconvenient for you in the apartment of someone almost 20-years later, we recognize that we are not able to move, even though the encorpamento the band’s take on the song, here it is more broad than in the past, maybe it was the rush of the past that made the Strokes so popular.

Selfless has Albert Hammond Jr. arpegiando his guitar on the ballad lamuriosa of the letters, with almost no direction for Casablancas, but that point, tangentially, in the search for a love that, too, was almost completely lost. In The Brooklyn Bridge, to the Chorus the synths ring out the remnants of the music of the 1980’s, which certainly was a part of the music-making of the musicians, now quarentões, while at the same time, in which the singer reflects back on the old habit (the drink, that he left off for more than 15 years of age). At the same time, it is also possible to see an echo of the Strokes open up for the indie of the year 2010 “(“The deeper I get, the less that I know of,” says Casablancas; “the less I know the better,” said Kevin Parker, of Tame Impala in rio in 2016). In Eternal Summerthe first sentence is: “I never let it happen,” another echoes of Tame Impala, it is also possible to combine the falseto of Julian to that of Parker’s (and both of Lou Reed), in exchange for a supernatural influence, that, I, will be enriched and the work that we do.

The quality oitentista it appears on the Bad Decisionsthe first single from the album, which interpolates the melody from the Dancing with Myselfof Billy Idol, a common practice in the hip-hop culture, which is embedded here, and at other times from The New Abnormal in the spirit of the band. In At The Doorthe band opens up even more space for the synth-pop that has been hinted at in any of the previous tracks, as if Depeche Mode had been born 20 years later, somewhere in Brooklyn, and I had been working with Daft Punk.

The song that closes the disc, Ode-to-the-Secondit is a very strange and inclassificável of the album. With an early, sustained only by a guitar, bass, and basic electronics, and the music moves to another club, and Casablancas in the middle of the first verse (“drums please, “Fab”, ” Fab being that Fabrizio Moretti is the drummer of the brazilian band) turned into the meme among the fans.

But, in a sort of loop that returns to the start without having to be close to, to the contrary, offering up the loose ends, and exit at other times, the Strokes can tell you with a In The New Abnormal they are a rock band, longing for the old days, in exactly the same way they did at the beginning of his career.

Here are the clips that have already been posted in ‘The New Abnormal’:

See also: The new leader! Relive the history of the Manu-Gavassi on BBB20