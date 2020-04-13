The ten films that take place in the aircraft to satisfy his desire to fly in quarantine.

At the time the restrictions are in the world, movies that take place in the planes, it can be a good way to think about travel during these times of isolation. The comedy, the suspenses, and even by the terror of the trash, hallway, lounge chairs and booths, the pilots saw the scenes for the film.

“Fasten your seatbelts… The pilot has disappeared!” (1980)

The scene of the “Fasten your seat belts… the pilot has disappeared!” Photo: Reproduction

In this comedy, lining up scenes of wild, to tell you the story of an ex-combatant in world war ii, you need to take control of the plane after the pilots become ill because of bad food. You may not be old enough to have seen the film in a “Session”, but you will surely have come across the popular meme is taken from a scene in which the character of Leslie Nielsen’s attempt to calm a passenger nervous.

“Air Force One” (1997)

Harrison Ford in the action movie “Air Force One” Photo-Reproduction

Harrison Ford plays a president of the United States, which is perceived by the hand, a group of communist terrorist that hijack the presidential plane, one of the famous Air Force One. The villain is played by Gary Oldman, and no shortage of scenes of punching, running and shooting in between the seats and in the aisles

“Arrest me if you can” (2002)

Lion colored or tiger colored DiCaprio in “Hold me if you can” this one’s easy.

Leonardo DiCaprio is Frank Abagnale, a real character who led a life of applying hits and the run from the law. In one of its facets, flaws, and the people pass by the pilot of the aircraft in her career. In the film, there are scenes that are memorable for the old terminal, TWA’s airport, the John F. Kenedy, New York, recently converted into a hotel.

“Flying high” (2003)

A scene from the movie “high flyers”, starring Gwyneth Paltrow Photo by: Handout

The brazilian filmmaker Bruno Barreto directs this comedy that’s light, ” starring Gwyneth Paltrow, playing the role of a flight attendant on the novice, who tries to give you a jump in your career with a course led by a character from Mike Myers.

“The aviator” (2004)

Leonardo DiCaprio as Howard Hughes in “The aviator,” this one’s easy.

The other character is a real living for DiCaprio: Howard Hughes, the eccentric millionaire in love with the cinema and airplanes. The film depicts the life of the insane, of course, that he was suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder (ocd). In between the scenes of the most memorable and crazy for airplanes, what they did to test the new models and to give back to the world in as little as four days.

“Night flight” (2005)

Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy in a scene from “night Flight,” from the Wes Craven Picture Playback

Lisa (Rachel McAdams) meets on a flight to Jackson (Cillian Murphy), a mysterious man, who engages in a plan to murder the board. The thriller is directed by Wes Craven, the director of the classic horror such as “The time of the nightmare” and the free “Panic.”

“Snake on board” (2006)

A scene from the movie, “Snakes on the edge’ Photo: Reproduction

What would happen if someone let poisonous snakes on the airplane in the air? It is that this is a full-length feature, classic thrash, with Samuel L. Jackson, and it is proposed to provide a response. Those who don’t take the story too seriously, it can give you a good laugh.

“Flight” (2012)

Denzel Washington in “flight” Photo: Handout

In a critically acclaimed performance, Denzel Washington plays a pilot is an alcoholic and is full of personal problems, which were miraculously saved most of the passengers in a plane crash, after the crash on the plane. But, once you face a serious trial for her errors, and her troubled life.

“Non-stop” (2014)

Liam Neeson is the star of the film “non-stop” Photo: Reproduction

Liam Neeson is one agent who must investigate a series of mysterious murders that occur on a flight on which he stands, between the New York and London. One of those films that is sure to never be viewed in the board plane, no, in order to avoid the stress of the passengers were scared.

“Sully —The hero of the Hudson River” (to 2016)

The scene in “Sully – the hero of The Hudson River,” this one’s easy.

The story of Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who landed a plane in the Hudson River shortly after take-off in January of 2009, and the consequences of the act are in contact with this film, which stars Tom Hanks.