“There’s only one queen of pop and that is Madonna,” says RuPaul

On the evening of 10 April 1985, Madonna went on stage at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle for the premiere of the “the Virgin Tour”. Although restricted to the towns and cities of the United States and Canada, and is the first single from the queen of pop sold out all the tickets he had been, and the impact of the “Madonnamania” to become a pop star in the world.

The tour is an accurate portrayal of the 1980’s. The scenery was of the essence, and cost. Well, that is different from that which was to come in the following years, with budgets nababescos, and state of the art technology. The list is based on the first two (and multi-platinum plated) disks Madonna (1983), and “Like a Virgin” (1984) and was followed by thousands upon thousands of girls who imitated the look of cheeks, tingiam the hair of the same color, wear their bras on top of dresses, the lace, the stockings were torn, and many a crucifix on her neck. Smart has always been cast on the Boy-Toy, her first line of clothing.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in 2009, Madonna talked about the “wannabes”, and the whole feeling of the time. “That whole tour was crazy, because I’ve been in smaller venues such as CBGB’s and the Mudd Club to larger arenas, and sports facilities. I got to play at a small theater in Seattle, and the girls had new skirts, tops and tights cut off below their knees and lace gloves, beads and bows in their hair and big hoop earrings. “This is madness!!!’, I thought he was. After Seattle, all of the shows were moved to arenas.

The idea is that the tour was a show where people will be able to enjoy it as much as she would like to come forward. The basic premise was to place it just in front of the microphone with a band behind you. For this reason, the choice of the dancers/singers that accompany them. For her, the movements which provoked it was on the stage, would work better with the men at his side.

Check out an excerpt from “Dress You Up”, and an interview with the fans, in this rare news report from the first show on north american TV:

It is clear that the image of the sexually provocative music video to be carried on to the conservatives, from the very beginning. The tour ran into problems with the religious fanatics who accused him of “immoral”. On the other hand, the controversy grew at the same rate as a success. Heidi Sherman from Spin magazine commented: “‘the Virgin Tour’ was the first music video to be, but to put it in the same league as Prince and Bruce Springsteen. It has been proved that Madonna was in addition to the real one. And if her presence on the stage, it was indicated that it was more of a dancer than a musician, at least she knew how to stir up your action for the post-feminist on the INTERNET. The Boy Toy? Not really. It was the pop star’s genuine, in the process becoming a cultural icon,” he said.

Although the nostalgic, to see the first performances of classics such as “Holiday”, “Into the Groove”, “Lucky Star,” “Like a Virgin” and “Material Girl” gives us the dimension of the Madonna of the rose in his stage performances over the years. Today, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga or Katy Perry to promote big shows, audio-visual material, she has been responsible for redefining the concept of the show is the pop when you hit the road with the tour, “Blond Ambition,” there is exactly 30 years old.

Indulge yourself with the official registration of the “the Virgin Tour”. Recorded in Detroit, michigan, the birthplace of the Madonna, and the VHS released at the time you deleted three of the songs from the original score (“Borderline”, “Angel” and “Burning Up”). It is a very good opportunity to find out there are the legends: