Timothée Chalamet appears in first official photo from the film

In the movie, Dune, the new version for a movie of the classic book of science fiction-signed by Frank Herbert, was the first official released on Monday (13/04), the Vanity Fair. In the photo, the title character, Paul Artreides (Timothée Chalamet) is shown on his home planet of Caladan.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (The Arrival, a Blade Runner, 2049), the feature film from Warner Bros. the following is planned for debut on December 18 in the United States. As of now, the release has not yet been affected by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Names like Josh Brolin, naomi, Rebecca, Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista make up the starring cast. The idea of a Grand and personal, is to adapt Dune into two films. The second one is already in pre-production.

The number of books in the Dune, which was initiated in 1965, it is published in Brazil by editora Aleph. Over the decades, has always represented a challenge for students to adapt to the work of frank Herbert for the screen and television.

Turned into a film in 1984, was a troubled production, headed by David Lynch, who did not have the right to the final cut and ended up ignoring the film as their own. There are at least three versions of the bill.

In 2000, she won the format on the mini-series on the Syfy channel in the hands of John Harrison, composer of the soundtracks that he has worked with George A. Romero.