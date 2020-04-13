Timothée Chalamet appears in first official photo from the film

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
18


In the movie, Dune, the new version for a movie of the classic book of science fiction-signed by Frank Herbert, was the first official released on Monday (13/04), the Vanity Fair. In the photo, the title character, Paul Artreides (Timothée Chalamet) is shown on his home planet of Caladan.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (The Arrival, a Blade Runner, 2049), the feature film from Warner Bros. the following is planned for debut on December 18 in the United States. As of now, the release has not yet been affected by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Names like Josh Brolin, naomi, Rebecca, Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista make up the starring cast. The idea of a Grand and personal, is to adapt Dune into two films. The second one is already in pre-production.

Timothée Chalamet in the first frame of the Dune, filmede: Denis Villeneuve

More on this story
  • Lady Gaga in a Star is Born
    Gucci: the movie from Ridley Scott with the ” Lady Gaga is set to debut in 2021

    Keeping an eye on the Oscar’s the year 2022, the united states, about the murder of Maurizio Gucci brings out the singer in the role of Patrizia, an ex-wife convicted of the crime

  • giovanna lancellotti and kent mosque
    Series: Rich in Love, Giovanna Lancellotti, gets trailer

    A romantic comedy, it also has the Kent Mosque, he was Paes Leme, and P, the brand’s debut in the show on the streaming platform

  • The scene in Brokeback Mountain
    Heath Ledger has prevented an in-joke of homophobia at the Oscars

    The information was revealed by Jake Gyllenhaal, who gave birth to Jack Twist in the film

  • honnor-blackman
    Dies, Honor Blackman, Pussy Galore of the 007 Contra Goldfinger

    According to the family of the actress, by the british, died in his home in the United Kingdom, due to natural causes, and without a relationship with the coronavirus

    • The number of books in the Dune, which was initiated in 1965, it is published in Brazil by editora Aleph. Over the decades, has always represented a challenge for students to adapt to the work of frank Herbert for the screen and television.

    Turned into a film in 1984, was a troubled production, headed by David Lynch, who did not have the right to the final cut and ended up ignoring the film as their own. There are at least three versions of the bill.

    In 2000, she won the format on the mini-series on the Syfy channel in the hands of John Harrison, composer of the soundtracks that he has worked with George A. Romero.