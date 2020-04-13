Troll 2 makes it the best debut of the digital-of-all-time

The animals did very good!

The entertainment industry suffered a heavy blow with the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which closed the theatres, came to a halt, writes, and has postponed the premieres expected and made sure all the studios have millions of dollars worth of damage. But for every adversity, there is a way to driblá it, and that’s it Man did Troll 2sequence of the animation, in 2016, with Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrickthat made it the best debut for a digital all the time.

See also: – As a Coronavirus, it may affect the future of entertainment? – Clark Gregg from Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D., will donate to fight against the coronavirus – The writer wants a crossover between the Marvel and DC after the crisis of the coronavirus

The Universal Studios he decided to release the film in theaters (in places that still have not been in quarantine due to the Coronavirus and in a digital format, while at the same time, over the site of the On-DEMANDor video-on-demand”, such as Amazon, Comcast, Apple, Vudu, Google/YouTube, And DirecTV and the other. And all of these other sites, and the film is in the first place among the most-watched.

In the strategy, which was adopted by the studio, and members of the public can rent the movie for 48 hours, in any one of said platforms, at a price of $19,99.

The Universal did not reveal its figures, but according to the web site The Hollywood Reporter, Troll 2 this is the film for digital, on-demand the most-watched of all-time in her debut.

The success of the Troll 2 in digital format, on-demand, you can come up with a new precedent for other studios as well, who would see this as more of an option to talk to your products. And there is the fashion catch on?

It is now our top 10 list of good movies, so if you’re in the quarantine: