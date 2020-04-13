ViacomCBS announced a One-World Access to the Cultural

Credit: Handout

The ViacomCBS just announced on the view One World: Together at Homea special on-air and streamed across the world in support of the fight against the pandemic COVID-19. Brazil is going to air on the 18th of April, Saturday, LIVE, at, 21, in the MTV, Comedy Central and The Paramount Channel.

Tags ViacomCBS, which will serve as the special will include the broadcast networks CBS, in the us, Channel 5 in the Uk), Network 10 in Australia, and a Show in Argentina, BET, and MTV is in more than 180 countries, and, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount television Network, Pop TV Land, and VH1 in the united states.

The transmission of the historical, will be presented by the Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show) Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live), and Stephen Colbert “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert). In addition, the friends of the Sesame Street you will be glad to help you to unite and inspire people around the world.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gagathe transmission also includes a Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Her Representation, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, county Kerry, Washington, melbourne, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan and Stevie Wonder. People from all over the world can tune in to and put in place measures at the site of the movement.

The special will be broadcast on digital multi-platform, globally, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent, Music, Entertainment, Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, gmail, and YouTube. This is a special digital-will include artists ‘ presentations and an additional, in addition to stories unique to the heroes of health care in the world.

In the past month, in response to the global pandemic, the Global Citizen launched a campaign for urgent support for the COVID-19 in Solidarity Response Fund is a WHO’s WHO, developed by the Foundation of the United states of america. Calling on people to take action and ask our leaders and corporations from around the world to support you with sufficient resources for the Global Citizen in over 130 countries around the world and have taken several actions in support of the response.

At this critical moment in the history of the Global Citizen is also inviting the philanthropists to come together and support the efforts of the immediate as part of the effort by the organization to Give While You Live. For the investor, the person responsible for the change, and the leaders of the foundation and are updating it with their donations, and to invest very quickly in the effort, including stronger health systems, and the development of a vaccine.

In the last three weeks of the series Together At Home featured performances from artists such as Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, a Common young man, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel and Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Houghamong others, in support of the campaign by WHO and a Global Citizen.

The commitment of our supporters and partners, the business will go to the COVID-19 in Solidarity and Response Fund, for the WHO to assist in the equipping of health-care professionals all over the world, and for charities that provide food, shelter, and medical care to those who need it the most. These groups were selected to ensure that they are helping the communities affected by the COVID-19.

For more information on Global Citizen, and his campaign, WHO’s Solidarity and Response Fund, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the #GlobalCitizen.