Video: Khloé Kardashian and True melt from the web with a tender dance

The editor cuban Victor Batista Falla he passed away this Sunday due to complications arising from the coronavirus at the Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kourí in Havana, where he was admitted for a few days.



The Royal House of Luxembourg has issued on Monday a statement in which it lamented the death of the editor of cuba.



“It is with great sadness Their Royal Highnesses the grand duke and the grand duchess, report about the death of mr. Víctor Batista Falla, uncle of His Royal Highness, the grand duchess, and last brother alive of his mother,” said the statement.



“Mr. Victor Batista Falla, who resided in Madrid, had gone to visit his native country, Cuba, where he had not been back for 60 years. He died there on Easter Sunday, at the age of 87 years, coronavirus”, confirmed the note.



The driver of the national culture, age 87, was one of three people killed on the island, as confirmed by the National director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, Francisco Duran, (IPK).



Victor Batista Falla he was born in 1933 and grew up in a wealthy family, as his dad Agustín Batista and González de Mendozawas the founder and president of the Trust Company of Cuba, the bank is the more powerful of the island in his time, while his mother, Maria Teresa Falla Bonet, had inherited the empire of sugar and banking Laureano Falla Gutiérrez. Also read: Madonna in mourning: die 3 friends by Covid-19



The uncle of Maria Teresa of Luxembourg he left the island in 1960, lived in New York and then settled in Madrid, in the first of these cities, financed and directed the magazine the Exile, in which were published by major literary figures and young writers.



After, Batista Fails funded another magazine that led the poet Octavio Armand, in 1998, the novelist Jesús Díaz, editor of the magazine Encuentro de la Cultura Cubana, encouraged him to found in Madrid, editorial Colibrí, which he directed until its closure in 2013.



Among the authors published by the firm are Rafael Rojas, Carmelo Mesa-Lago, Marifeli Pérez-Stable, Jorge Luis Arcos, Alejandro de la Fuente, Ernesto Hernandez Bustos, Jorge I. Domínguez, Roberto González Echevarría and Antonio José Ponteto name a few.