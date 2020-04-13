Cas Mudde, one of the political scientists of the most respected in the study of africa, did not venture such a prediction, and, taking up a position, to swing to the side that believes that populism in and of itself be able to survive this shock.

“It’s too early to make big predictions as to how the coronavirus is going to change the world,” he wrote in the politólogo the Dutch settled in the U.S. in a column in the Guardian on the 27th of march. “But we can already tell you that it is almost certain that ” it’s not going to kill africa’, for the simple reason that the ‘populism’ does not have a response unit to the pandemic. Looking at the experience of recent History gives us, I’d bet that, in the best case, the crisis of the coronavirus have only a moderate impact on the populist and some will gain, other will lose and the other will stay the same.”

It was a measure of desperation.

On the 3rd of February, about the time that the new coronavirus is still a little spent from the borders of China, and the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, made a sincere request to the world: “China needs to urgently face masks, gowns, and eye protection”. At the time, China had the capacity to produce 20 million masks a day, and that’s why we received a donation from rivals such as South Korea and Japan, as well as from Kazakhstan and Hungary. For a country that was on the 349 to the 360 and the victims of the new coronavirus in the entire world, it was not a time to show pride, but rather a position of power.

A month later, at the beginning of march, the counting the dead in China, they would have to be there from 3-thousand. With 930 million people, forced confinement is strictly limited, the asian giant has stopped almost completely — stopping the practice of their economic and industrial, in order to contain the escalation of the most serious pandemic in the History of the communist regime. And, it seems, was able to do it.

So much so, that at the beginning of April was able to get around in a text where its name came to be the epithet of The “Sick Man of Asia”, a term that, at the end of the NINETEENTH century and at the beginning of the twentieth CENTURY, was synonymous with “China”.

In just two months, China has been in a position, in which it’s asking for the skins to foreign countries and to go to fill in the rest of the world, not only masks, but also of a valuable piece of equipment, such as fans, or even the doctors. On the list of countries is extensive, and the Uk is a part of it, with the arrival of the fans and other stuff. As it came to products for the a number of other countries.

The main focus of the chinese aid goes to Italy, with more than 30 doctors to come to the country in which the most fatalities recorded so far for the new coronavirus. In addition to this, China promised to Italy in one thousand fans, two million masks, and a 50-thousand – kits for the tests, amongst other essential items.

In addition, doing business with many other countries, the chinese regime has sent help to other places, such as Iran, Iraq or Serbia. The images of the arrival of a battalion of chinese medical doctors in different parts of the world have been widely published, serving both to be used in China as in the rest of the world. For the moment, the chinese aid has arrived at Belgrade, and was in due course captured by the camera of the CGTV, a flat-funded for the Future. In them, as you can see, as the President of serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was waiting impatiently for the doctors to look at the bottom of the stairs of the plane. When he saw them walking down the red carpet, the head of State of Serbia has progressed on the national flag of China and kissed it. The next day, he would say, that Xi Jinping was a “friend and brother” Serbia, and the european solidarity, “a fairy tale that did not come out in the paper.

The public initiative for the chinese regime, he joins the private sector for a few businesses, and entrepreneurs to relevant and closer to the summit of the Communist Party of China. The Huaweithat the dispute with the united states for the lease of the network 5 in many countries, particularly in Europe, sent millions of tons of countries such as Italy, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Poland, hungary, the Netherlands, and Spain. Also, in the multi-million dollar Jack Mathe founder of the giant of online sales, Alibaba has financed the sending of the test and the masks are a bit all over the world: USA, and some countries in Europe, several in Asia and all of Africa. In the latter case, the distribution of the 20 thousand tests, 100 of the thousand masks and a thousand protective suits for the 54 countries on the african continent, it is the responsibility of Ethiopian Airlines — the carrier is the public face of the Ethiopian, who, like many of the other sectors of the economy of the country, has been to the fore at the expense of chinese loans.