WHO announces a live concert with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Maluma, and more artists

In addition to the various preventative measures in fighting the spread of the new coronavirus in the world, the masks for the external use, for example, the World Health Organization (WHO) is coordinating the effort in order to maintain a healthy mental health of the population during a period of social isolation.

Following the trend used by a number of artists and content producers from all over the world, and to the specialized agency in health has recently announced a partnership with the NGO ” Global Citizen, to do a live with the various stars on the international music scene called, “One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the House,” or, in Portuguese).

Entrance is free to all over the world

Among the major stars to be announced is the singer Lady Gaga, who made a show of attraction to the virtual, and the names of the ex-Beatle, Paul McCartney, the phenomenon of the Latin Maluma and the wonder of the teen Was Eilish. In addition, the event will also feature the participation of Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, J Balvin, Billie Joe Armstrong (former member of Green Day), Lizzo, John Legend, and comedians such as Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

The festival of play is totally free of charge and takes place on Saturday, April 18, at 21 (Italian time), with simultaneous transmission on multiple digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Apple, Play, Demand, and Yahoo, in addition to the TELEVISION channels in the united states.

For more information, simply log on to the official website of the show. Noting that many brazilian artists have also been providing content to open to shake up their quarantine, and we are here to do Canaltech we have set up a list of all of the lives that were scheduled for the month of April.

