Who has the right to, and how it will work with the emergency assistance of$ 600 for workers in the informal

The savings bank (Caixa Econômica Federal) has launched the web site and the application, where the informal, self-employed, and MEIs can apply for the emergency assistance of$ 600. The expectation of the government is to begin the payment this Thursday (9th).

The measure will last, initially, for three months, but may be extended for further periods. All payments should be made in the beginning of the 14th of April, and the remaining portion must be paid either by the end of may.

The attorney to make professional Key, explains who is eligible and how to proceed in order to get paid.