Wonder woman 1984: as Revealed in new images from the movie Gal-Gadot – News in film

Waiting for a Wonder Woman 1984 is going to take a little while longer, for the pandemic, but the anticipation for the new adventure of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) continues to be strong. Fortunately, it has been revealed in new images for the feature Patty Jenkins:

The photos were from a magazine The Empirethat brought to an interview with Gal Gadot, which is responsible for talk to you about a new side of his character: “The first film was all about Diana turning into Wonder Woman. It was very naive and didn’t understand the complexities of life. In this new feature, which is not the case. Diana has moved on and is much more mature and wise. It is, however, a very lonely one. They lost all their friends in the team and it’s private. Unless something surprising happens.”

The surprise comes in the unexpected (and mysterious) return of Steve Trevor (and Chris Pine), who’s going to help out the main character in his new challenges in the face of the temptations of the 80’s. At the same time, the girl is going to struggle against two enemies: Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) — ‘ve seen the look on the bad guy? The other highlight of this adventure? His armour golden, and one that promises to steal the scene from the film.

With a cast also consisting Connie Nielsen, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, Wonder Woman 1984 the premiere in Brazil, on the 13th of August. Meanwhile, here’s a list of the AdoroCinema movies to enjoy while Diana doesn’t come back for the big screen.