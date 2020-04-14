16 fun facts about the band to warm up for the show

1) Pain in the elbow The band’s first album, Songs About Jane, and that is exactly what its name implies: dedicated to Jane Herman, the ex-girlfriend of Adam Levine. The only track which doesn’t talk about it it’s just the first single, Harder to Breathe.

2) ADHD-attention deficit hyperactivity, and yoga – I have been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder with Hyperactivity (ADHD) in adolescence, and then controls the disorder with medication. This is why he began the practice of yoga, bring in a trainer personal in their tours, and make a session prior to each show.

3) Touch Yes! – Maroon 5 has already stated that he is a fan of the three stars in the brazilian, Raul Seixas, Jorge Benjor, and Chico Science.

4) you Wrote on the Ball In 1997, the band that gave birth to Maroon 5 (Kara”s Flowers), appeared in an episode of the television series “crossed out on the Ball”.

5) Ambidextrous Adam Levine is left-handed, but plays guitar right-handed.

6) the Ecumenical The keyboardist, Jesse Carmichael, is buddhist; lead guitarist, James Valentine, was a mormon, but walked away due to lack of time, the band’s bass player Mickey Madden, it is “agnostic”; and Adam Levine, is jewish, but didn’t want to do the Bar Mitzvah;

7) lucky Number – 222-is-the-number-of-luck-of-band. The number of first studio where they recorded it. The album is an acoustic of Maroon 5 was recorded on January 22, 2003, and their second album It Won t Be Soon Before Long, was released on may 22, 2007. The hundred is also one of the tattoos on the lead singer.

8) The Voice Of Adam Levine has been invited to be a coach of “The Voice” u.s. in 2011, and it’s been there until today.

9. The voice – Speaking of the voice, Adam Levine, told in the interview that it has always had a high voice – so much so that in the puberty, she was often mistaken for a girl when you answered the phone. “I’ve always had this voice. I even tried to sing like my idols of the time, with the bass tones, and raw, but it didn’t sound all that good, in any way,” he said.

10) The Beach Boys In 2012, Maroon 5 was put in the game along with Foster The People for the great performance of the reunion of the Beach Boys, the ceremony of the Grammy awards. They sang the song, Surfer Girl.

11) the Movie In July of 2012, Adam Levine, took part in the film, Even if Nothing goes wrong, ” by John Carney, where, alongside Keira Knightley, Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles, Hailee Steinfeld, and Cee Lo Green. He was the boyfriend of the character of Keira.

12) For A Horror Story The singer has also starred in the second season of the serious American Horror Story – Asylum, where you play the role of a tourist who visits a mental institution for the honeymoon.

13) a Writer for – I have created an autobiographical comedy with his childhood friend, Gene Hong, and they sold it to the NBC channel. The singer will be the co-producer and with the story it’s based on the friendship of the two of them.

14) as a Sex symbol In 2013, Adam Levine was selected by the american magazine People magazine the “sexiest man alive”.

15) the Beatles – In 2014, Maroon 5 have been invited to perform at a tribute to the Beatles, which was promoted by the Grammy awards to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the presentation of the “fab four” in the United States. The band played All my Loving and Ticket to Ride.

16) Brand Adam Levine has its own brand of clothing called the Adam Levine Collection. It’s one of the lines is the most successful of the Kmart.

