5 books to have in your head meanwhile

Our libraries are the places where we keep our most precious treasures. We talk a lot about their owners: meet our favourite books and the ones that you have bought, inherited, or gained as a present for a loved one. However, we also know that the player is the same, there are people who enjoy life and are people who would prefer to read a story that was invented. With this in mind, I list five of my recent reads recentesde fiction, non-fiction, self-help, and child and juvenile, in addition to a pump, you should be sure to avoid them. You have a book for every kind of player, and no matter what is your case, you’re sure to be familiar with or have heard of a lot of signs that they are here, but if you don’t know can be rest assured you will get through it all right now!!! And if it’s a espacinho of the library was reserved for a new surprise each month? Build your own library!

1 – “The Happiness of the Little Things.”from Anselm Grün, a book in good light, with a few quotes now likely to be religious, but are here to report that it does not operate on a religion in particular, but are passages of the bible that tells us of the importance of the joy of being related to more personal and philosophical. It’s as if the author were to give us the formula to look at a life with more lightness and joy. Grün is an author who deals with all the clarity, nuance, and teaching, which are characteristic of the way in which happiness should be seen as a personal achievement. In his work, and dedicated to use by the general public, and the monk, discusses how spirituality can go together with the success. To devote themselves diligently to their work, without neglecting the other priorities in life, and to understand their profession as a gift from god to learn, through the Word, and the Rules of the benedictine, as the face of the adversity of the job market are just a few of the challenges that are to be proposed to, and resolved by Grün, in his speech.

2 – it’s Already nine-year-old Amy Winehouse and became a member of the “Club of 27”formed by artists who died at the age of 27. But in the short time he was among us, the singer is English, has managed to become an icon and is remembered even today by his fans as one of the biggest names in showbiz in the last few decades. With a repertoire full of hits, memorable, and Amy has lived for the stage, and he also died because of the pressure that was forever being featured in them. I had already read another biography about Amy that don’t come close to it was just as exciting as this one. A year after the death of the singer, and in July 2011, the father of Amy, Mitch Winehouse, decided to put out this book, telling her story with her daughter. “Amy, My Daughter” is an exciting book without being sentimental. When it starts out telling you since childhood, Amy’s, until his death. What is striking in the book is that it is a story of survival in the world of drugs, sex and alcohol. Some of the biographies are accounts of a mother such as Britney Spears – who are calling for protectionism that borders on the ridiculous. But it is not the father of Amy, he doesn’t defend, he does not defend himself, he tells of all the suffering that went with it, because of the dependence of the crises of abstinence and the relationship of it with the destructive, Blake’s Civil, and that is all it is a fan or not) will get stuck on the content.

3 – How to walk, isolated in quarantine. and I’m still curious about the survey about the Communication, I think it is important to quote from a book about the founder of it. I think that’s the story of a person who stands up for an ideal, it says a lot about his work. From the story of his life, and I am, therefore, of the perception of his legacy. In the “allan Kardec: The Biography of Marcel Souto maior, the author deals with a specific part of the life of Hippolyte Léon Denizard Rivail, known as Allan Kardec. The book tells of the period from the beginning of the investigations, then the skeptical teacher, on the desks girantes”, the phenomena that are assigned a communication with the spirits in the Europe of the NINETEENTH century, until the death of the biografado.

4 – “Slavery: The First an Auction of the Captives in Portugal up to the Death of Zumbi dos Palmares” (Globe, Books), of Laurentino Gomes, e – Book, which covers a period from 1444, date of the first record of the Portuguese, selling slaves, until the death of the leader of quilombo Zumbi dos Palmares, in September of 1695. The author, a researcher at say, personally visited the several cities, towns and islands, and african, to the production of this work, which will involve a lot of time (and money). According to sources, a lot of people criticized it, saying that it was “politically correct”, which I strongly disagree; at least on your text, you can see that he has walked away from this pit, but as I said to the old man in the movie “Wall Street”, it had character enough to jump in on the deep, striving to be just right. And the book discusses some of the reasons that slavery casts a shadow up until now on the brazilians, and especially on those with dark skin. The mark of the work of this author is to place a bet on a good story to hold the reader. Among the historical figures that populate the work, the author became fascinated, especially by the Zumbi dos Palmares. “Not only for what it was, but that’s because there is very little information about the game for real. Perhaps they existed many actions throughout the story, and that he died in September 1695 it would be the last one. The mythical figure, ever imagine…” a Few revisionismos are referred to, and to serve as comic relief — for example, the claim of a gay activist in bahia, Luís Mott, that the Zombie would be known as the “Swedish” for being effeminate.

5 – Before you do anything else, I wanted to point out that the audio-visual works that are based on books by Stephen King they are always the target of high expectations and, sometimes, to generate an appearance on the early. Worst part is that most of the time, these predictions are harmful are right. Movies like “the Dark Tower” (2017) and “The Fog” (2017) are all recent examples of this. With this, we could hope for in an adaptation that was focused on the childhood of the main characters of the “IT-Thing”? The book is a giant in the making. With more than 1,100 pages, and is divided into 5 parts, the 1st part is a great intro and atmosphere of the whole setting of the book and the story that is to follow. We are introduced to George, a boy of 6 years old, in a rainy day, come out to play with the small newspaper was done by his older brother, Bill, in the streets of the town of Derry, Maine (Yes, the King likes to decorate his books in the State!). What is happening is something that is so scary to the very young child believed to have come straight out of his nightmares: a clown’s gallery of the sewerage, underground and bought their boat, carried away by the current, but past, in fact, kill George in a way that the mixture of sheer terror and with the gore, by pulling up on the arm of the child. All of this takes place in the year 1957. This book is one of the best-known novels of the author, and by winning mini-series back in the early 90’s and gained cult status over a period of time.

(6) THE PUMP – After the author, and youtuber Edward’s House, with the “united states, Land in Sight”, “The Crown, the Cross and The Sword”, “Boat Dealers, and Degredados” (*all of which I have not yet read it), and, of Laurentino Gomes, with his books on the History of Brazil, which is arrived at lists of the best seller list, the fact that it is not very common in our shallow editorial, clogging of the books of the fathers, self-help, youtubers, and so forth, and now, the Publishing house LeYa to launch a series called “politically incorrect” written by a celebrity. “The Politically Incorrect Guide to the History of Brazil, by the journalist Leandro Narloch, a former reporter for the bbc news, and former editor of the magazines in the course of the Story, and in the Superinteressante, it is not dedicated to a single topic or for a specific period of time. Its main purpose, as he explains in the Introduction, is to present to the public a small collection from the historical research, serious, annoying, and ugly, chosen, with the aim of might be a good number of the citizens and is aiming for another perspective and some history – the one that states that you can’t search for it and, above all, to write a story based on the opinions of the a priori on the investigated object, as it only supports/divides the data in order to make them fit into a new conception of the world is pre-determined, with views of the evidence, the line of theoretical and methodological approaches by which the researcher is affiliated with. A book that is now considered by many, including the teacher, is a disservice.

