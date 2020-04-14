5 comedy movies to watch on Netflix, and to maintain the mental health in quarantine, · the News on TV

With the quarantine in Brazil is on the verge of completing a month, and it is not easy for anyone to find out each and every day a new activity or hobby to ward off boredom. Even so, it’s necessary for me to remain at home and prevent the advance of the coronavirus. For this reason, the The news on the TV he put together a list of five comedy films to watch on Netflix.

To give you some laughs and entertain you with plots “bobinhas can be a way out in an attempt to retain a mental health day. The book of streaming the most popular in the country as well, with options to suit all tastes.

In the table below, there are romantic comedies, in the style of that of the topics in the Afternoon Session, and the other with the weft yarns to different. A movie that is little disseminated in Brazil, but it’s perfect for this moment, it is for the indian to Stay in the House, which tells the story of a man determined not to back out of the apartment in which she lives.

Stuck at Home (by 2019)

Very few films can mix and match as much as this is the time when the world is going through. In this comedy, indian society, a successful man, for some reason mysterious, he decided not to go out of your house. This is where he was working, to do online banking and do it all. The staff in the building and earn extra to help them with their shopping, for example.

This is a strange confinement in the apartment, it begins to be threatened by the arrival of a packet from a neighbor of mind, and the beginning of a relationship with a journalist is interesting, it is going to the location to interview him.

Dumplin’ (2018)

Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald) is a young woman who, in spite of being overweight and have always had confidence in their own image. Self-love is cultivated through the centuries has been in large part due to living with his aunt Lucy (Hilliary Begley). It was also responsible for bringing the girl to the music of country singer Dolly Parton, which is used to package the film, and they carry powerful messages for the story and the characters.

However, the nature of Willowdean are going in the opposite direction of the life out of Baby (Jennifer Aniston), the mother of the girl, and an ex-miss-that it is still alive as a function of the information. To prove your worth to your mother, and to honor the memory of her aunt, Willowdean he decides to defy all social standards, and if you sign up for a beauty pageant that is run by Rosie.

Hello, My Name Is Dolemite

One of the actors, the comedy, the most popular in the decades of the 1980’s and the 2000’s, Eddie Murphy made his debut as the star of a movie from Netflix last year, when he had come to be among those listed in the same place. My Name Is Dolemite, he has entered the race for the trophy, but it was left out of the final list of nominees.

Murphy interprets it, Rudy Ray Moore, a vendor of a disk at a small shop that strives to make a success as a singer and an actress. The life of an aspiring artist changes when he begins to listen to the stories of the streets and to renew his repertoire, by inserting jokes, dirty and full of foul language. So, it turns into a huge success, and he decides to make a movie of their own resources. The film is based on a true story.

Megarrromântico (2019)

After being attacked and hit his head on a pillar, She (Rebel Wilson), who, whenever she hated the romantic comedy, which creates the ideal of love, he wakes up and finds out that her life up till then united, into a film of this genre.

Megarrrômantico ironically, the major topics of the film, as musical numbers, choreographed, running in slow-motion, and traditional marriage is being brought to an end by the true soul mate of a husband. In addition to this, the film brings the protagonist out of the stereotype of the “perfect woman” that was propagated during the early years, by gender.

As if for the First Time (2004)

That is such a classic, and on top of this, even kill, the longing to see the beach while in quarantine? Adam Sandler and Drew Berrymore, As If for the First Time (in 2004), tells the story of Henry Roth (Sandler), a veterinarian and womanizer who falls in love with Lucy Whitmore (Drew) as soon as you put your eyes on it at a local coffee shop.

His passion, however, has one major obstacle: Lucy suffers from a memory loss for recent and the next day she didn’t remember Henry or any other of the fact that just the day before. So, the vets have had to do it every day. In the film, a cliché is going on in Hawaii, with a history of mild, can’t you carry it to that destination for the holiday of your dreams.

