5 movies that, for one who had cried a lot in Miracle in Cell 7 – News in film

We have selected five productions for those who like to be moved by the film.

Netflix

The film evokes all of the emotions within each of us, and one of them is sad. For this to happen, a number of factors need to be in on the action, such as the soundtrack, acting, photography, and stories.

And it’s one of the films that moved audiences most recently was the Miracle in the Cell 7, and the production of the Series. The film tells the story of a father, wrongly accused of a crime he did not commit. For this reason, we have separated the most in five a long, which depict situations that are similar to, or that may make us cry out for your heartfelt stories. Please see the following:

1. Free

The free, played by Reese Witherspoon, is based on a true story. In the story, we received passes for many of the disappointments and tragedies in her life. To make it up to you, and to prove that she is still strong, but the character decides to take a hiking trail in the United States and Canada.

On the way, she revisits her the greatest pain, and the ressignifica. A deep and painful at times, Free-brings Reese into one of his best performances, and it delivers an experience to be emotionally overwhelming.

2. Seven Minutes After the stroke of Midnight

Seven Minutes After Midnight, talks about a little boy who’s had to deal with loss, imminent his mother, who has terminal cancer. To this end, it relies on the imagination, and he creates a fantasy world to cope with the emotional pain that you are experiencing. In addition to this conversion, the film carries important lessons about the strength that we need in times of trouble.

3. The story of a Marriage

The story of a Marriage, and it’s given way to visceral, Adam Driver, and Scarlett Johansson. In the long, they will interpret it to a couple who is going through a divorce. However, in the process, it will not be easy, since they already have a son, and you are not in agreement about who will be in the custody of the child.

The movie depicts the end of the road for a long, long relationship that starts as a dream come true, and that it ends so bittersweet. Many times, we love that we do, but we have to accept that they don’t fit into most of our lives.

4. By the way

The way he talks about the bond imperishable among all the human beings and their pets. In the film, Parker’s, Wilson will need to go to work every day by train. When it comes back out of the day, your dog is waiting for you at the train station.

But one day, Parker has just died. Even so, the dog is still waiting for the return of the master, who will most likely never appear at all.

5. Waiting for a Miracle to happen

The classic of the nineties, he talks about a black man who is wrongly accused of rape and murder of a child. In the beginning, all doubt of her innocence. However, the unique way the character is going to transform the lives of the guards who work on death row, you realize that the so-called guilty, this one is a special one.

