5 the films of Woody Allen-to watch it in quarantine.

To pass the time, it’s a good idea to do a marathon of the movies. To help you out, the Club has selected five long-filmmaker Woody Allen, who directed classics such as Midnight in Paris and Manhattan.

Woody is the writer with the most Oscar nominations in the course of time, adding up to 23. He won four of them. Three of the statues are of Best Original Screenplay, and Best director. In addition to driving, he also tends to star in many of his films, usually in the role of the funny characters.

Check out the five nominated films:

Midnight in Paris

Gil (Owen Wilson) is a frustrated screenwriter in Hollywood, which is close to going to Paris with his fiancé and her parents-in-law. The girl’s father does not hide the fact as much as he disapproves with the relationship of Gil and Inez (Rachel McAdams), and his daughter. Being in Paris makes Gil’s question in the course of their life, by bringing to the fore the long-cherished dream of becoming a writer and world-renowned. Watch it here.

On Match Point

In the long, Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers) is a tennis player a professional who left her career to teaching in an elite club. While there, he makes friends with Tom Hewett (Matthew Goode), the son of a wealthy family. Soon after, he meets Chloe (Emily Mortimer), the sister of Tom, with whom he begins a relationship. But that all changes when Chris meets Nola Rice, played by Scarlett Johansson. The young man has been dating Tom, but it’s not really accepted in the family. Check out the movie at the link.

Manhattan

In lower Manhattan, is a writer, middle-aged divorcee, played out by itself Woody Allen-if it feels uncomfortable when his ex-wife, goes to live with a friend and decide to publish it as a book, with the particular things about your relationship with them. At the same time, he falls in love with a 17 year old girl (Mariel Hemingway), and it is matched with. In spite of his passion, he also feels attracted to the mistress of his best friend, who is happily married. To view the film, please go to the following link.

Tales-of-New-York

This is a film that is driven not just by Allen, but also by Martin Scorsese, and Francis Ford Coppola. In the first story, “Life Lessons”, it’s martin Scorsese. The plot tells the story of Lionel Dobie (Nick Nolte), a well-known artist (painter) who is on his back, only to learn that Paulette (Rosanna Arquette), his friend and assistant, want to get off it.

The second, by Coppola, is called, “Life Without Zoe”, and it tells the story of Zoe (Heather McComb) who lives in a luxury hotel while their parents are famous and travelling the world. Third, it gives time for the Woody Allen, the story of “Oedipus is a broken heart,” in which Sheldon Mills (Woody Allen) is a lawyer, caught in the domineering mother. Check out the film here.

Groom-Obsessed Bride, Nervous

The film is from 1977 and tells the story of Alvy Singer (Woody Allen), a comedian jew and a divorcee, who falls in love with Annie Hall, the character played by Diane Keaton. Annie has just started a career as a singer, and has a head a little bit complicated. Alvy is in the process of review for some time now. The two go to live together, but after a while they start to have a crisis of the marriage. To watch, click here.

