6 of the best comedy movies to watch on Netflix

Are you looking for a movie to pass the time?

So, this gives the following list of the 6 best comedy movies to watch on Netflix.

1 – Megarromântico

It’s (Rebel Wilson), a young architect from a fairly skeptical when it comes to love, who are striving to be recognized for doing a good job. One day I was jumping on the subway, she is attacked in a full season, and to react, and ends up banging his head on the a pillar. When you wake up in the hospital, she finds out that, in some mysterious way, came to a stop within a film, a romantic comedy.

2 – it is essential that it is the Mother.

One woman (Mila Kunis), with the life of a seemingly perfect, successful marriage, children, exemplary, good job, etc. – end up getting stressed out in addition to to the point, with all the duties at home. Tired of the situation, and she joins two other women (who are Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell), who go through the same issues, and together, they begin an intense journey of liberation.

3 – I’m not an Easy Man

The male-Damien’s (Vincent Elbaz) wakes up in a world where women and men have their roles reversed in society, and it is all dominated by women. He gets into a conflict with the Coach (Moon Dailly), and a powerful writer.

4 – the Mystery of the Mediterranean sea

Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) is a police officer, that there are times it tries to become a detective, but he never manages to get past in the race for the title. Embarrassed, he tells his wife (Jennifer Aniston), who works in the role, and ask the very best friend that will help you in a lie. One day, when I arrived at home, He is charged While on a dream trip to Europe, promised to them when they were married, about 15 years ago. Pressed, he says that he had prepared them, and, as such, the two set off on a trip. Even on the plane, She meets a millionaire, Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans), who invites them on a tour of the Monaco grand prix on-board the ship with his uncle (Terence Stamp). The couple accepted the offer, not knowing that he would be involved in the investigation surrounding a murder in mid-sea.

The 5 – Is Six Times Of Confusion

Close to having their first child, a man sets out to find her birth mother with the intention of finding the answers yourself. However, to this day, the shows were more surprises than I could have hoped, such as the existence of a further five of the twin brothers.

6 – Knock-Knock

When a doctor is late to board a flight at an airport, in a group of patients with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), you need to bear with the peculiarities of the eccentric to one another, while you are waiting for the arrival of the doctor.