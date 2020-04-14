A Remake of the animated ” Robin Hood Disney+ has a writer on set

After doing the work The Lady and the Tramp with the win, their version of the CGI-Kari Granlund has been selected for the roteirizar the other, the story of the walt Disney company, the Robin Hood And The Potter” in 1973, as one of the classics, both directed by Wolfgang Reitherman.

The CGI version of the Robin Hood And The Potter” you will have the direction of Carlos Lopez Estrada, who has the résumé to productions such as the music video for When the Party’Overthe Others Eilish; episode 2 of season 3 of the The legion and in the comedy-drama Summertimeindicated for the category for the Next Innovator’s Award at the Sundance film. The production will be for the account of, Justin Springer, and, as well as the new one The Lady and the Tramp, Robin Hood And The Potter” you will be taken directly to the Disney’s+.

Image: Disney

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake will be a musical, and it’s bringing back all the characters in a way anthropomorphic, mixing live-action and CGI.

As for the sound, it is well to remember that Robin Hood And The Potter” it has a few memorable songs, such as Oo De Lally and Love itwho has been nominated for the academy award for Best Original Song in 1974 and it was revived by Wes Anderson, in The Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009).

The agreement on the version of the Robin Hood And The Potter” have been made prior to the suspension, the bulk of the activities in the film industry due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, and there is no sign of a release date for the new version.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter