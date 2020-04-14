A violinist plays for the villagers to be confined to the buildings on Easter morning; to listen to words of songs | Coronavirus – the Latest News about the Coronavirus

On Easter Sunday, a different, criss-crossed by the confinement of the social, which has been in force for more than 20 days in the state for the cause of the pandemic, the Covid-19, and the power woke up the residents of the building, Rui Barbosa with the song. In the corner of the avenue that bears the same name as the building, to the street, John clark, in the neighborhood Aldeota, he touched the Rose (the State), Brasileirinho (Waldir Azevedo), and other songs with both national and international.

A violinist plays for the residents trapped in buildings, and on Easter Sunday: https://t.co/oXavwBAGx3 pic.twitter.com/sWNRkWLii6 — visit (@visit) Apr 12, 2020

The violinist has received the applause not only of the people in the balconies of the building, Rui Barbosa square, but the dozens of people who came out to the balcony of the at least four neighboring buildings, where the musician played. Have been for at least 15 minutes away from the violin, and applause on the last day of the Holy Week celebrations in the city of Fortaleza.

Meanwhile, in Rome, and in the absence of the faithful in St. Peter’s Basilica, pope Francis celebrated the mass of Easter, and submitted, via the internet, the traditional blessing “to the city of Rome and the world” (Urbi et Orbi). The catholic leader urged the union to address the pandemic, the Covid-19.

No sermon, but a talk with pascal, the pope urged, “this is not a time for indifference, because the whole world is suffering, and must be attached to the face of the pandemic”. He also called for the distribution of sustainable access to basic necessities for the residents of the slums in the towns and cities in the world, for refugees and internally displaced persons.

“This is not a time for selfishness, it’s the challenge that you face, it unites them all and makes no distinction between people,” Said the pope, in a broadcast at the web site of the Vatican museums.

Pope Francis also sent a message to those affected by the new coronavirus. For the sick, the dead and the families of the victims, he spoke about the resurrection refers to the belief of the catholic for a new life after death. “This one night, rang out the voice of the Church: “Christ, my hope, has risen!’. It is a contagion which passes from the heart to the heart, because the whole of the human heart, waiting for this good news. It is the contagion of hope,” the pontiff said on the internet.