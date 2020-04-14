Action for sexual assault against a Career in the Los Angeles area has a new victim

The former mogul of Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused of sexually abusing a third victim, who is in addition to the open case against him in Los Angeles, california, reported to police on Friday (10).

Career, the 68-year-old is already serving a sentence of 23 years in New York, where a court has found him guilty of rape and sexual assault.

His arrest was considered a victory for the movement to #MeToo child sexual abuse in the film industry.

The new charge of “sexual battery by restraint is going to be part of this trial, which is being set up in Los Angeles, california, based on allegations that he sexually abused several women in the local hotels.

The prosecutor has requested the transfer of the arrested, before well-known as a powerful producer of the film, in the trial in California, but no date is set.

“We are still supporting our case,” said the district attorney of Los Angeles-Jackie Lacey. “If we find evidence of a crime is not reported to you previously, we are going to investigate and determine whether criminal charges will have to be submitted”.

The new charges allege that Weinstein hit the sexually, a woman that is not identified in Beverly Hills in may of 2010, that is to say, within the first ten years of the statute of limitations.

He had already been convicted of the rape and sexual assault of two women on consecutive nights in may 2013.

If you have been convicted of all the charges, you will face an additional sentence of 29 years in prison.

For decades, mr. Weinstein has been an imposing figure in Hollywood, to the point where Meryl Streep calls “God”.

After a flurry of allegations of improper conduct are published in the press, he was expelled from the Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences, which awarded prizes to several of his films in the academy awards.

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are among the 90 women who reported years of the vile, predatory behavior, of Career, who has always denied the allegations.

