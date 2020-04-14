An actor from Game of Thrones updates the status of the coronavirus

Kristofer Hivjuthe Tormund the Game of Thronesto upgrade the status of the coronavirus by means of Instagram. The actor said to the fans, and he said that it is the best.

In the caption for the picture published, with his wife, the film-maker Gry Molvaer, Hivju it states that they are both recovered and healthy for the body. “After a week of intensive quarantine, and the inside of the case after we’re free of all the symptoms, we are finally safe and sound,” he says.

In addition to the Game of Thrones, Hivju also, it was scheduled for the end of the season The Witcher. The series, starring Henry Cavill it is based on the books of the Directed By Andrzej Sapkowski.

The celebrity with the coronavirus

As for the coronavirus, some of the other celebrities who have been infected with the disease are: Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko.

Refer to the publication of the Kristofer Hivju:

Also see: The Witcher gets the image from the behind the scenes of the second season.