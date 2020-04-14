An actress from Guardians of the Galaxy is a revelation that leaves it to James Gunn surprised

James Gunn is taking advantage of the quarantine to be closer to his fans on Twitter, and tell you many interesting facts about History. However, in the last week, who ended up being surprised, he was the managing director, as Melia Kreiling revealed a few of the things that have happened to her during the taping of a scene in the film, in the Marvel universe.

On Twitter, the actress revealed: “I’ve never used it [lentes de] contact us before, and I felt a huge bubble inside my lower eyelid for a few days.” He added: “The other thing is that I’ve never said it to James Gunn, for the scene of the battle on Xandar, my molar upper right hand broke, so I took 3 advil and I have kept it in place with a piece of gum!”.

Surprised, Gunn said, “WHAT?? The touch is not really all that surprising – I had blisters on her eyes, several times, to use touch on a regular basis. But I don’t know about the molar. How???? (By the way, you’re the MacGyver)”.

Melia Kreiling portrayed the character of Bereet, a Kryloriana who has had an involvement with the Peter Quill / the Lord of the Stars (Chris Pratt). It was right at the beginning of the film to the inside of the ship, the hero, as he was running away from Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Honsou). At the end of the movie, the battle on Xandar, the character of Kreiling back up, where you will see her carrying a child to safety.

Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in the year 2014. The short film shows the story of the origin of one of the teams in the most unusual of comic books, where five beings that have nothing in common unite together to stop Ronan, the Accuser of the brethren, place your hands on the crown Jewel of the government. The cast of the film included Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave, Baltista, Vin Diesel, James Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, and Lee Pace.