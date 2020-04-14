Andrea Bocelli will make a prayer to the Easter in the cathedral, emptied of Milan, 09/04/2020

By Hanna Rantala

MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing in the cathedral of Milan, and without the faithful on the Sunday of the Easter, hoping to get closer to people far away because of the isolation due to the coronavirus with a transmission over the internet, which has said that it will not be a concert, but a prayer.

Bocelli, who is one of he most famous in the world, and it has a wide appeal outside the world of traditional opera, said that the events of easter will not be a presentation in the conventional sense.

“The cathedral will be completely wiped out. That, in itself, already makes it an abnormal situation,” he told Reuters in an interview via Skype.

“But in this case, and I repeat, this is not a concert, and there will be a slide show, it will be one of prayer, and as a result it will be important for those who are physically present, but anyone who wants to join me spiritually in this moment in time.”

Bocelli will be only accompanied by the organist of the cathedral, Emanuele Vianelli, who plays one of the largest organs in the tube, in the world, and will present a repertoire of works of the sacred scriptures, including the “Santa Maria” by Pietro Mascagni.

The event was organized at the invitation of the mayor of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, the organisation responsible for the development and conservation of the cathedral and will be shown on the channel for YouTube video of Bocelli, to 19 places from the 12th of April.

Bocelli, whose foundation helps people who suffer from poverty and illiteracy, he said that he is worried about the future, in a world in which the coronavirus-turned-upside-down.

He said that the pop singer Lady Gaga has asked her to join the other musicians who will participate in the events to try to wake up with hope.

“She called me up, and I was unable to say anything other than ‘I’m here, to tell me’.

