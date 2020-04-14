Angelina Jolie calls attention to the potential for the abuse of children in the vault – Coronavirus – Latest News

Photo: Reproduction/instagram @angelinajolie



The hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie, 44, is concerned about the children of the world, while in quarantine, and social distancing, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In an editorial published by Time magazine, it states that people will open their eyes to the potential abuses being committed against children during times of isolation.

“They (the children) may not be as susceptible to viruses as well as other groups, but they are particularly vulnerable to many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society,” she wrote, referring to the abuse of children.

In another excerpt from the editorial, signed by her, and points out that at this time, the children are deprived of the very support network that helps them deal with their problems, such as her friends and teachers you trust. And that is exactly what you can do with it to get more and more likely.

“For many students, schools are a major source of opportunities, and a shield, providing protection, or at least a temporary cessation of violence, exploitation, and other circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labour,” he wrote.

For Jolie, the locking of the social, it also means a less eye-adults-analyzing the situation. “In cases of child sexual abuse, the child protection services are more likely to be called upon by third parties, such as teachers, coaches, co-ordinators for the after school program and coaches,” he said.

Angelina Jolie has donated US$ 1 million (equivalent to R$ 5.2 billion) to strengthen the nutrition and the learning of the children.

And speaking of kids, the actress has six children with Brad Pitt. The ex-couple is, in fact, has gone through a divorce is very user-friendly. Angelina wanted to have the custody of the integral of the kids, as long as Pitt, and he wanted shared custody. Both of them are parents to Maddox, 18, Pax 15, And Zahara, 14, And Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

It took two years of negotiations, in December of 2019, it was announced that they have entered into an agreement. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the evaluator, the custody of children, and eliminates the need for a trial. The action and the details of the settlement are confidential to protect the best interests of the child,” he said at the time, the lawyer of the Diamond, Samantha Bley DeJean, in a statement to Reuters.

After ten years together, and two of the marriage, Jolie filed a request for a divorce in September of 2016, when he prayed for the custody of the children. The international media has pointed out at the time of the separation was motivated by the behavior of the Interview, which would be abused verbally and physically, the son of the older couple while on a trip in an airplane.

Source: The Leaf Press