Based on real events, ‘Bad Education’ premiere at HBO

After the first image Timothée Chalamet Paul Atreides has been released this Tuesday (may 14), the Warner Bros. has released a batch of new photos from the Duneof Denis Villeneuve. The pictures offer fans first look at Osacr Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and much, much more. Check them out below:

The film is an adaptation of the classic sci-fi – Frank Herbertoriginally published in the first decade of the 1960’s. The production will be split into two films. In an interview, Williams said that he insisted that the project was in two parts. “I would like to do, this is an adaptation of the book, with only one movie -”said the filmmaker.

The plot of the movie, published in a recent edition of the The Production Show.he says: “The problem comes when the management of Arrakis is transferred by the emperor from the Noble House of Harkonnen to House Atreides. The Harkonnen don’t want to give up their privileges, and through sabotage and treachery, ordered him to the young duke Paul Atreides to a hostile environment on the planet to die. He comes in with the Fremen, a tribe of dwellers in the desert, which became the basis of the army with which he reclaim what is his by right. Paul Atreides, however, is about much more than just a duke overthrown. It may be the end product of an experiment in the gene for the long-term that is designed to create a super human; he could be the messiah. His struggle is at the center of a nexus of people and events, the powerful, and the repercussions will be felt all over the Empire. ”

The story has been adapted into the movie theaters in 1984, with a Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) in the lead role, and David Lynch (The city of Dreams.) in the direction of, as well as being made into a tv series by the american channel Syfy in the year 2000.

Dune his debut on the 18th of December, in the year 2020.