Bebe Rexha comes from the ‘clean face’ and leaves the under eye circles appearing

The singer Bebe Rexha surprised her followers on Instagram to appear without any make-up, which is rarely the case. All of this is to start with the tutorial to make the fans on the social networking site.

Without a moment to spend in quarantine when you have a shade of blue close”, legendou in the past. Even talking about it with their us $ 10.4 million, she took in the dark circles under the eyes. “I’m here, in my bathroom, in my face, with my dark under-eye circles and all….”, I said in the beginning.

In the video, this is a video tutorial he recorded for the Vogue, and in others such as Bruna Marquezine, Anitta and the Pabllo Vittar, they have already taken all the guys. So, she was explaining that he would use a shade of blue, and in the sequence shown and the results of the make are inviting the internet users to watch the video in full on youtube.

His followers adored him, and for the compliment too, in the comments. “You have a Drink it is so cute and you’ve got a heart of gold!”, he wrote that one. “You’re so beautiful it kills me”, was another follower.