Bet of the Week – Role releases the EP, and talks to HO about your career, it’s Oniverso Disgusting

A bet on to the pop scene in 2020, the Role has released in the past month, the EP’s namesake with a carbon footprint that is a mixture of all the different rhythms of music, from pop, good vibes’ to the electronics in the four bands are present.

The fact that it has the inspiration from greats like Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, ” she told the AO about the EP and about the clips that are on the EP.

VO – what was the process for the production of the EP?

Stage – “Me and my producer, Bill, we Read, we have had a lot of quiet in the production of the EP. As I’ve never had to record anything copyrighted, still, we want to see, first of all, find out who I was, found the fact. That is something that takes a certain amount of time. So, it’s been a process, to show you the Result of my referrals, who were almost all in the gringas, and to find that middle ground between the sound of the gringo and brazilian sounds, as well as discover what I really wanted to go with my music. We recorded the first track, “Distraction”, and in the year 2018, and for the last one, which was, “What if We have You” at the end of 2019 at the latest. Therefore, it took me two years to really learn.”

VO – the songs on The EP feature a variety of styles, ranging from pop, good vibes style Anavitória and Vitor Kley to the funky, through to the website. How did the idea to mix the rhythms in this EP?

Stage – “the songs are different, there’s something that connects all of them. Me and David (my producer) have lived in Florida for a very long time. So, in addition to the american pop music had the sound of Latin, very strong in all of us. In a subtle way, we have tried to make this mix, with the rhythms of brazil.

The other point is that, as I am an independent artist, I can do whatever I want, without anyone trying to push me to a song that I don’t like it. For this reason, I recorded all the songs that I have represented you at that time. If you will notice, on the order of the songs on the EP, tells a “little story”. It’s about a woman who doesn’t want to get attached to anyone else (stick on) me, then to love, and to live in that stage the euphoria of a new love (the Distraction (Me) handle and a non-wild); up to the point when, finally, it makes a woman more mature, more complete, and that it is not going to accept anything less than what she knows they deserve it (Which I’m sorry to you). So, it is thought that the account in which I have lived during the time period of the production.

OA Of the pace, what do you think it has more to do with you?”

Gio – “I’m a person that loves to pop out. I have always loved! Since I was a child, my preference is for artists such as Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce, Shakira… and along with that came the dancing, which was a very strong pop music from the 90’s and 2000’s. I have always loved to dance! I was there for hours and hours in front of the computer, trying to memorize the dance moves. This is what I want to bring into my work a lot of pop, and a lot of dancing in stiletto’s.

OA – This is our first EP. Until then, how was it to work with the music. It has always been present in your life?

Stage – “ever Since I can remember, I’ve always been singing and dancing to the music, even though my family didn’t have nothing to do with the music. I’ve had this dream since I was a child, but without the slightest idea of how to achieve it, and even less so for my parents. I started taking vocal lessons at 15 years old, and when I reached my 18th, I was forced to choose the one that was going to do with your life. I ended up deciding to go to the United States to go to college. In the beginning, was trying to get my degree in music. But, at the suggestion of my father, I ended up majoring in Finance. I graduated from college, but the singing is never out of the top of my head. When I decided to go back to Brazil, I had the incredible good fortune to meet with the producer Dudu Borges, who introduced me to my current producer, For Reading. As for the rest, it’s a story already told in the previous questions.”

OA – You have also spent some time living in the United States. How did that influence your career?

Gio – “I Think I influenced him a lot. I moved out on my own, in another country, the 18-year-old. The experiences I’ve had in the six years that were critical for me to become the woman that I am today. I used to be a person who is very shy. I became a lot more independent, mature, and determined. Without having lived through all of that, it would not have had the courage to leave my full-time job, one of the largest banks in the world, as well as all of my friends, and a wonderful life in Florida to return to Brazil and to follow my dreams from the ground up.”

VO: – What are your upcoming works?

Gio – Roll songs! The second EP is almost ready, and I’m having a meeting to decide the roadmap for the next video. I think the trick is not to stop, keeping a job, frequent releases. I’m producing for my show. It’s getting lost. Anyone who loves pop music, you’ll like it a lot. That’s it… try to win my space in this industry is very competitive, while keeping my essence and making the songs into what I believe in.”

