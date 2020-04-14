Brown and his armor to adapt to the new image

The The Empire released two new images from the Wonder Woman 1984. In the first photo, it brings to the heroine, with her new costume-a golden, and in the other, Diana, Prince,Gal Gadotappears on the hand of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

Check it out:

In the following account, under the direction of Patty Jenkins, who is also responsible for the screenplay, along with Geoff Johns, and David Callaham. In addition to Gal Gadot, and Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Saïd Taghmaoui, and Ewen Bremner reprisam of the characters.

The story is set in the decade of the 1980’s, during the Cold War. In the movie, you still don’t have a synopsis, the official disclosed, however, that in the long-Diana-Prince-will deal with Maxwell Lord, the one experienced by Peter, Paschal, and Barbara Ann Minerva – the Woman, the Cheetah (Cheetah), played by Kristen Wiig.

Because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, in the first Wonder Woman 1984 it was delayed for a day On August 13, 2020.

Watch the trailer:

The importance

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Gal Gadot, emphasized the importance of character, and he told me that the way she sees the heroine has been changed since the release of the first feature. “I don’t think that when I first started, I didn’t understand the magnitude of how much this character means to people,” said the interpreter a Woman-that’s great.

The main character of the film, he added: “I was feeling like a young girl should have to climb the mountain Kilimanjaro, scratching his head and thinking to yourself, ‘How am I going to do that?” But now I feel like I know where I’m going and I know what you’re doing. In the film, Diana, you don’t understand the complexities of humanity, and now, she completely understands…. She was in love with the people, and I think that is the key to this character, you know?” She has the powers of a goddess, but she has the heart of a human being”.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

