Check out the festival online, you are going to Anitta’s Was Eilish, organized by the Global Citizen

This Tuesday-Thursday (14/04) has been announced for a festival, online, planned by the organization The Global Citizen to support the The World Health organization and all the workers in this area who are fighting against the covid-19 and, also, the objective is to entertain the people during the quarantine, and should encourage them to keep at home.

The festival is called “theOne World: Together at Home and it will count with the participation of more than 100 artists and Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert as for the presenters. The line-up is diverse, with singers of different styles of music, and for us to be happy, there will be a share market Anitta. Many of the artists that we love will be present, such as Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Was Eilish, Finneas, Niall Horan, Read He and much, much more! The fans can’t wait to hear the hits “Nice To Meet Ya“, “Miss” and – “The Bad Guy“.

Even, it is important to note that, in the Taylor made an exception for the event, and this will be his first live show, shocking! It already Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they are very much engaged in the cause, and supporting it all, making the various lives throughout the years. Some of the singers have chosen not to make the lives, but to come up with something different Liam Payne they released a video of the memories of the One Direction and it’s a song with a Generator sets running, “Me“.

Check out the full line-up:

The show will be a total of 6 hours, so you can enjoy a lot in the comfort of your own home! The festival will be held this Saturday 18/04), to be broadcast globally via the internet, from 13h to 21h for the YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Especially here in Brazil, there will be a stream for the Tv Globo and MTV on Sunday, 19/04), and the forecast is for 21.

In addition to being on the list of people who are going to do, Lady Gaga it has been a great supporter and has contributed a great deal to the implementation of the project and stressed that it is not simply a fund-raising event, she said in a live broadcast:

We want to raise more money before we can go up in the air. When you’re in the air, and keep your wallet, leave your credit cards away and enjoy the show

It is worth mentioning that the festival has raised more than The$35 million to help in the fight to coronaviruses. This is a wonderful initiative which we are very grateful and we would like to stress the importance of, and unfortunately we are going through a very unpleasant experience, and we need to do as much as we can to protect ourselves, avoiding to leave the house, higienizando your hands constantly, keeping at a distance from other people, and so on.

Leave us a comment to know what you thought of it all, stay at home and take in the story.