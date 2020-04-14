Check out the new calendar of the Disney movies for the year 2020, and 2021

With the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the movie remarcaram the date of the opening of his major films, and Disney announced this week that how you will distribute your goods or services.

Artemis Fowl has announced that it will be straight to Disney – + – you should come to Brazil in November, in the year 2020. The Woman in the Window, the Spirits Obscured, and the New Mutants are still without a definite date of release, according to the studio.

Mulan hopped on the 23rd of July this year. The French Dispatch, the new film from Wes Anderson arrives in Brazil on the 15th of October, in the year 2020. The Black widow, with Scarlett Johansson arrives on the 29th of October. Avatar 2 is scheduled for the 16th of December, 2021.

Below is a list of the releases in the movie and the series in 2020 and 2021:

The Soul

Release date: 25/jun/2020

Mulan

Date of issue: 23/jul/2020

The Empty Man

Release date: 06/jan/2020

The One and Only Ivan

Date of issue: 13/aug/2020

The Beatles: Get Back

Release date: 03/oct/2020

The King’s Man

Date of issue: 17/dec/2020

Death on the Nile

Release date: 08/oct/2020

The French Dispatch

Date of issue: 15/dec/2020

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Date of issue: 22/dec/2020

The Black Widow

Release date: 29/jun/2020

In Deep Water

Release date: 19/mar/2020

Free Guy: Taking Control

Date of issue: 10/oct/2020

“West Side Story”

Date of issue: 17/dec/2020

Raya-and-the-Last-Dragon –

Release date: 07/jan/2021

The Eternal

Release date: 11/feb/2021

Ron”s Gone Wrong

Release date: 25/feb/2021

Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Release date: 29/apr/2021

Cruella

Release date: 03/jun/2021

The Jungle Cruise

Release date: 29/jul/2021

Hamilton

Release date: 14/apr/2021

Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness

Date of posting: 28/apr/2021

Avatar 2

Date of issue: 16/dec/2021