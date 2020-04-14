Check out the new calendar of the Disney movies for the year 2020, and 2021

With the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the movie remarcaram the date of the opening of his major films, and Disney announced this week that how you will distribute your goods or services.
Artemis Fowl has announced that it will be straight to Disney – + – you should come to Brazil in November, in the year 2020. The Woman in the Window, the Spirits Obscured, and the New Mutants are still without a definite date of release, according to the studio.
Mulan hopped on the 23rd of July this year. The French Dispatch, the new film from Wes Anderson arrives in Brazil on the 15th of October, in the year 2020. The Black widow, with Scarlett Johansson arrives on the 29th of October. Avatar 2 is scheduled for the 16th of December, 2021.
Below is a list of the releases in the movie and the series in 2020 and 2021:
The Soul
Release date: 25/jun/2020
Mulan
Date of issue: 23/jul/2020
The Empty Man
Release date: 06/jan/2020
The One and Only Ivan
Date of issue: 13/aug/2020
The Beatles: Get Back
Release date: 03/oct/2020
The King’s Man
Date of issue: 17/dec/2020
Death on the Nile
Release date: 08/oct/2020
The French Dispatch
Date of issue: 15/dec/2020
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Date of issue: 22/dec/2020
The Black Widow
Release date: 29/jun/2020
In Deep Water
Release date: 19/mar/2020
Free Guy: Taking Control
Date of issue: 10/oct/2020
“West Side Story”
Date of issue: 17/dec/2020
Raya-and-the-Last-Dragon –
Release date: 07/jan/2021
The Eternal
Release date: 11/feb/2021
Ron”s Gone Wrong
Release date: 25/feb/2021
Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Release date: 29/apr/2021
Cruella
Release date: 03/jun/2021
The Jungle Cruise
Release date: 29/jul/2021
Hamilton
Release date: 14/apr/2021
Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness
Date of posting: 28/apr/2021
Avatar 2
Date of issue: 16/dec/2021