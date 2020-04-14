Check out the schedule of movies this week, with the Record of the TV

For enjoy and relax for a little while in quarantine, the Record your TV has prepared a special program of films exciting for you to enjoy at home. Below is a list of the movies that made it for you this week!

Film, Record, Special Issue: Rapid-Vengeance

The executive summaryAfter you accomplish 10 years in prison, Driver (Dwayne Johnson) has only one goal, to avenge the death of his brother, who was murdered in an assault on the evil plan. But there are people willing to get in the way of his plans. One of them is a veteran cop (Billy Bob Thornton) on the verge of retiring.

The other is a hired killer (Olivr Jackson-Cohen), an adrenaline junkie, and quite self-centered. Right now, it’s only a matter of time to find out who comes out alive in this game of hunting and the hunter.

More information on the film, which will be shown at the Cinema Record, especially:

The film will be shown Tuesday and Wednesday, the 14th of April, 22: 30

Original Title: Problem

Genre: Action

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Berenger, Jan Hoag, Courtney Gains, Michael Irby

Rating: 16

A film with audio description

Super on Screen: just a Matter of time

Synopsis: Upon completing the age of 21, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson), is surprised by the news given by his father (Bill Nighy) that he belongs to a line of time travelers. Or, in other words, all of the men in the family are able to travel to the past, you just need to go to a dark place, and thinking at the time and in the place where you want to go.

Skeptical at first, Tim just kind of get carried away with the gift to see that his father is not lying to you. Your first decision is to use this ability is to be able to have a girlfriend, but he soon realizes that travel back in time and change what has already happened, it can lead to unexpected consequences.

More information on the film, which will be shown on the Super Screen:

Film will be screened on: Friday, 17 of April, 22: 30

Título Original: About Time

Genre: Romance

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Lydia Wilson, Lindsay Duncan and Richard Cordery

Classification: 12 years old

A film with audio description

Movie Adventure, The Closed-Loop

Synopsis: A popular market in London that has an act of terrorism. An attack with bombs, catches the attention of the whole country, and it doesn’t take up that a suspect should be arrested. To defend this man, you are referred to the two lawyers, the first line of (Rebecca Hall and Eric Bana), who has had an affair.

To the extent that they advance the investigation, they find out that the british government was involved in this case, it is likely a fraud arranged by the State. With the duo getting closer and closer to the truth, their lives are at serious risk.

More information on the film, which will be shown at the Cinema Adventure

The film will be shown on Saturday, the 18th of April, 15.

Título Original: Closed Circuit

Genre: The Police

Cast: Kate Lock, Daniel, Fact, Zora Bishop, Zahra Ahmadi, Pinar Ögün, and Andrew Havill

Rating: a 14-year

A film with audio description

Fast and the furious 4

Synopsis: After being seen heading to Mexico with a film that gave birth to the series, Dominic “Dom” Toretto (Vin Diesel) re-appears in the Dominican Republic for practicing his punches to the side of his girlfriend, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his gang.

The FBI, in its cola, the Sun decides to run away in order not to compromise his friends. However, a murder committed by a drug dealer lighted in him a thirst for vengeance, which makes him cross again with agent Brian O’conner (Paul Walker) on a dangerous mission.

More information on the film, which will be shown in the Cinema Major: