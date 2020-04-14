Chris Hemsworth comments on the scene of action and complicated the Rescue, see

The actor Chris Hemsworth it is the star of the The rescueand how long of a Series, in which he lives, the role of a mercenary on a dangerous rescue operation. According to the actor, and the film brings out one of the scenes more complex, where he has worked on in his career, a run-of-action and follow up recorded in one shot in 12 minutes in length.

Hemsworth shared a behind-the-scenes of the recording of the scene on Twitter. Watch:

“From the sequence of action is more complicated than that, and I’ve done it, and if it weren’t complex enough, our director, has decided to write it all at once – it’s almost 12 minutes, and it’s just as exhausting to watch as it was to shoot. Hold on to yourself, and friends!“described by the actor.

The film, which is produced by the the brothers Russodirectors of the The Avengers: Infinite War and Ultimatehas the script of the Joe Russo and in the direction of the Sam Hargrave. Check out the synopsis, official

“The fearless mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) doesn’t have anything to lose, is hired to rescue the son of the boss of the international crime. The boy had been kidnapped. The father is in jail. The first claim of the drug traffickers, weapons and drugs, it makes the mission nearly impossible. But one thing is for sure: after this, a Rake and a little boy will never be the same again.”

The rescue his debut On April 24, in the Series.