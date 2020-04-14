Christopher Reeve is the man-of-steel-in-art of a fan with the costume of Superman, Henry Cavill

For many, Christopher Reeve is the only superman live action , as well as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine or Robert Downey Jr. he is a Man of Iron. But Henry Cavill still managed to put his distinctive mark on the Last Son of Krypton, with a uniform, reimagined. The user zerologhy went to Instagram to post a photo of Reeve in a new super suit for Cavill, and the results are amazing.

The poster shows Christopher Reeve changing his suit of bright blue, vibrant, on behalf of the muted colors of the super suit, Cavill. Both even have a similar origin. While in the comics, the costume of superman has traditionally been built on the Land, whether it is by our own Clark Kent or his mother in the live action movies Kal-El found her costume after a visit to the fortress of solitude in the Arctic.

The suit Cavill was a much more futuristic in design, appearing almost like a suit of armor or space suit, complete with a sign to the House of El stamped on his chest and a cape because … well, because it looks cool. The colors of the costume are completely soft, in keeping with its design, in a Man-of-Steel-and – Batman V Superman’ . When the Justice league of america it arrived, the dress was more colourful and vibrant one, according to the costume of the original, Reeve, and the implications of the recently resurrected Superman is a hopeful, his old self.

By tailoring the tips of the doom and gloom that the superman from Zack Snyder has become famous for, this is a new avatar, that of a Christopher Reeve like Superman, you are missing out on your smile, the sunny of the city. In spite of this, it is seriously in the middle of the destruction, with the world in the building of the Daily Planet lying on the ground behind him. This may be suggestive of the arrival of Zod on Earth and his battle with superman, which was reduced to a half of the Metropolis to the ground.

Both Henry Cavill and Christopher Reeve all have their own followers when it comes to his interpretation of the DC comic book character of the master. Some people believe that the hype of the Reeve sets out on the Super-Human, while others claim that it is the conflict of Cavill with his character is more realistic.

Whatever side of the argument is that you are holding, no-one can deny that both players have given everything of herself to the role, and his sincerity is clearly apparent in the interpretation of Kal-El. But, in spite of their best efforts, none of them was able to save superman from the curse of the movies are poorly done. For Reeve, the film was Superman IV: the Quest for Peace while Cavill, this movie was Justice league of america .

It is still unclear whether Cavill will continue playing Superman, or it will be replaced in the next film. Although the actor has stated that they are still not finished with the character, it seems more and more likely that Warner Bros. you want to restart your franchise for the DC with the new players. Ben Affleck has since been replaced by Robert Pattinson, while Cavill will be arrested in the next few years, with the number Witcher . At least the fans will always be Man of Steel to keep track of it.



The Post The View:

52





Posted by: felipestephan The director of the theater at the age of 9 years old, I am in love with the movies, tv shows, and all over the world. In addition to playing a lot!



More on the News