Coronavirus: the Films of the Disney planned for the movie, can’s debut as a direct in-Disney -+

How many movie theaters around the world have been closed for an undetermined period of time due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the film industry will have to adapt to the situation.

With this in mind, the Disney you want to throw in a few of their products directly on their platform for live streaming, the Disney and a+.

In an interview with the Barron”s Bob Iger, president and ceo of the studio said that the strategy will help the company to stand strong in times of crisis.

“A few days ago, we decided to use the Disney+ for the launch of the new productions that were planned for the film. The already announced ‘Artemis Fowl‘ add ‘The Two Brothers, It’s A Fantastic Journey‘. It is, of course, that some of them were only postponed, asMulanthe ‘ e ‘The Black Widow‘ but we are thinking about the possibility of bringing more films to the Disney+ after the premiere of ‘theArtemis Fowl‘ we want to make sure that your strategy is going to work.”

Unfortunately Iger not to mention which of the productions must be received by the Disney+butMulan’ and ‘The Black Widow‘ it certainly won’t be among them, since the company would lose millions of dollars in this way.

However, Disney has not released a date for the premiere of ‘theArtemis Fowl‘ but it is to be hoped that the film will be added to the catalog later this year.

‘Artemis Fowl: The Secret World“it brings out the adventures of a young boy of 12 years, the last scion of a legendary crime family on the verge of disappearing. With the help of his bodyguard, and he plans a way to regain the former glory of the Fowls: to Kidnap a fairy and demand a ransom. In the meantime, the young man did not suspect that the fairies have their own resources, including the dangerous police force in the world’s history.

Directed by Kenneth Branaghthe feature film is starred by newcomer Ferdia Shaw. Josh Gad living Mulch Diggums, a dwarf loyal only to himself. Judi Dench you will be a commander Root, who is leading the police force of the tale. Lara McDonnell it will be Captain Holly Short, a heroin-among all the elves. In the end, Nonso Anozie it will be the bodyguard of Artemis, Butler.

The franchise consists of 8 books, and it was one of the first to take advantage of the surge in popularity of the genre of fantasy for children and young people initiated In The Harry Potter Series.

Check out the new schedule of releases for the Disney:

Release date: On July 24, 2020

Originally scheduled to hit theaters at the end of the first quarter, the adventure of the live-action movie the female warrior Mulan has been one of the first to suffer from the hiv pandemic, and to the first cancelled. In a move quite optimistic Walt Disney Co. he decided to move it to July, taking up the space that was once destined for the ‘The Jungle Cruise’.

Release date: July 30, 2021

The adventure Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson it is scheduled to arrive in theaters for quite some time, and it is due to a new obstacle, it was delayed by almost a year for a season of summer holidays in north america.

Release date: On December 11, 2020

The comedy of the 20th Century Studios with Ryan Reynolds also, it has been moved to the end of the year, and you will be competing with the big box office of the year awards, including the the story the “Love, Sublime Love and ‘The Last Duel’.

BOB’S BURGERS

Release date: April 09, 2021

The film is based on the iconic animated ‘Bob’s Burgers’ he followed in the footsteps of ‘The Jungle Cruise’ and it has been held in more than a year. The movie should come to theaters on July 17, 2020, but those plans have changed dramatically.

Release date: October 16, 2020

Not the same Wes Anderson he managed to predict the events of this year, and he was forced to change the date of the release of the highly anticipated film The French Dispatch’. The return of the critically acclaimed director of the big screen came in her debut back in July, and it was set a little closer to the season of awards shows.

Release date: On July 29, 2022

The trouble, and which is to come ‘Indiana Jones 5’ it already has been delayed several times, and taking into account the extraordinary number of firsts in the House of the Mouse, one would expect that the next adventure for the character, a holder will also be pushed back in the schedule. The film, even without the official title, it was delayed by over a year and didn’t want to go to the movies just in the year 2022.

THE BLACK WIDOW

Release date: November 06, 2020

In spite of the optimism of the fans of the Marvel comics, it was only a matter of time before Marvel decided to postpone it ‘Black Widow’ to date, the most commercially. The film would open up to so glorious a Phase in the 4’s USING and the change has created a domino effect on all of the products of the company.

Release date: Feb 12, 2021

The public will have to wait a little longer to see the debut of the Angelina Jolie in the pantheon of super-heroic. ‘The Eternal’ it was delayed by a few months, but you will come to the big screen, only in 2021.

SHANG-CHI, AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

Release date: 07-may-2021

The announcement of the ‘Shang-Chi’ during the most recent D23 please a lot of fans of the comic book, that they did not see the time of the first hero of the japanese-american taken into the cinemas, but the production also had the knock-on effect and it has been delayed from February to may of 2021.

Release date: November 05, 2021

In the first film, confirmed in the fear of the MCU, it will bring the adventures of Dr. Stephen Strange on the side of the powerful, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch – and a variety of rumors about the the plot ‘ve viralizaram on the internet. The film, however, has been delayed by several months, and will start right now, at the end of the year.

I LOVE AND THUNDER

Release date: On February 18, 2022

The time has come for Me to pass the gavel to Jane Foster, and Chris Hemsworth let Natalie Portman shine in the pantheon of Marvel. However, due to the pandemic, and the domino effect that starts with ‘Black Widow’the new saga asgardiana will arrive in theaters in February, in the year 2022.

Release date: 06-may-2022 (unchanged)

This is good news for the fans: the highly anticipated sequel to the ‘Black Panther’that was the first film hero to be nominated for the academy award for Best Of Filmhave not had your release, change, and remain fixed in may, in the year 2022. Details in the narrative have not been released as of yet.

Release date: 08-July-2022

One more piece of good news: ‘Captain Marvel Comics, 2’ also, have you had your date changed, but, contrary to what fans may think, the film will arrive two weeks earlier to the movies. Brie Larson return the paper to the owner.

Some of the productions are still left with no new date, as the ‘Spirit Of Dark’ and ‘The New Mutants’. The new information should be announced soon.

It is worth noting that the voices of Disney and asks them to remember that, due to the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, with all the new dates can be changed over time.