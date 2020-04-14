Covid-19: the Passover of the immigrants in Luxembourg, lived in the “truth” of the tradition of Uk

Father Rui Pedro, the Mission of a Catholic, Portuguese-Speaking, traces of the reality of this easter season in isolation

Lisbon, 14 April 2020 (the Church) – The person responsible for the Catholic Mission of the Portuguese Language in the South of Luxembourg, told the Agency of the CHURCH, that the immigrants took place during the Passover, in social isolation, without a visit to the countries of origin, and the “truth” of the traditions of pascaisde the Uk.

“We can see once again the great boldness of our workers, who show their allegiance to their faith and not ashamed to show that you are a christian. And this year, there has been a proliferation of crosses in a variety of different materials and in different colors, a real beauty,” he said of the Agency of the CHURCH, Father of Rui Pedro.

Due to the pandemic, Covid-19 of the Portuguese emigrants were stopped at the time of the Passover, in the Uk, where many of them are stewards, and to help them in the traditions of easter,” said the priest, the scalabrinians, and is responsible for the Mission of the Catholic university of The Portuguese-speaking South of the country, with head office in Esch-sur-Alzette.

“This social isolation, in the season of Lent, a time of vibrancy, with lots of celebration, he took us on an intense activity, which is important for the people. Here, a large portion of the people who belong to such a community in the north of Portugal, and, for example, in this year, they all put the pictures of the compass pascal on the social network,” he says.

A time of Easter that is different for all, where the community is in the south of Luxembourg, counts with a total of 400 children in catechism, they lived in a ‘ stop too sudden,” and the man try through the use of social networks to keep in touch with parents, and with the new application.

“I don’t think that Christmas was the nativity scene, now, perhaps, we’re going to do with the children’s plight, a habit that we didn’t have,” she said of the religion.

The father of Rui Peter, also spoke of the reality of the people who live in more remote areas, and that the “intensification of the contacts with e-mail and on the phone,” if he was putting in.

“We are always in communion with all people; the Church is still open, but no celebrations; we had a group who attended mass daily, and go to the churches that are still open, and we’ve put a table of books for people to take it, and if it should be allowed to grow in their faith,” he says.

It also broadcasts via television, the Portuguese, were important to the community “that was able to stop it, to participate, to sit on the couch or in a chair, and keep track of the mass”.

“In the paschal triduum, accompanied to the celebrations, where it was felt that there was a great intention, to give beauty to the celebrations, as they were very experienced, and are multiplied in the social network for our emigrants,” he said.

The high priest of the Missionary Congregation of St. Charles said that the time of isolation, it has been a very challenging and a breakthrough for the community, which took up three parts: the fellowship, by sharing it on social networks, in communication, in the enhancement of the send to e-mail and telephone contacts, and also for the prayers.

“Here in the community, there are four of them priests, who are celebrating without the people. Please know that we are in prayer, and pray for them, their families and their children, if it is the situation of the migrant’s families to be separated, I have increased a separation,” he said.

The father of Rui Peter, he added: “it has been a time when the challenging” for the religious community, with “a time of prayer and quiet, giving in to the “celebrations, to the intent that they are sent to you by e-mail.











The photo Agency of the Church/HM, the netherlands

