Defending Jacob: Chris Evans stars in a series on the Apple TV

Already available in Brazil, the streaming service The Apple TV today announced the debut of the show Defending Jacob (“In Defense of Jacob,”, the official title in Spanish), for on the 24th of April. Based on the best-selling book of the William Landaythe production will be a highlight of the protagonist’s lived for the past Chris Evans (Captain America in the movies Marvel Studios).

Under the direction of the Morten Tyldum (The Game of Imitationand the screenplay, adapted by Mark Bomback (The planet of the Apes: The War onprogram, the program still brings up the names Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black), Cherry Jones (The jquery javascript library), Sakina Jaffrey (House of Cardsand ‘jaeden Martell (It’s A Thing) in the cast.

Watch the trailer in English.

Check out the synopsis, official

“Based on the best-selling book of the same name by 2012, written by William Landay, Defending Jacob tells the story of a attorney, Andy Barber, after her son, 14-year-old, Jacob, was accused of the murder. The allegations have had a major impact on your family, you and Andy should re-evaluate what you think you know about your son.”