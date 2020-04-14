DJ Guuga is to live with a very funky, and the tacky songs exceed 3 million page views

If you are a company large enough to join the big names in music and entertainment, in one particular, that company is Disney. And for your “special, The Disney Family Singalong,” the lineup of stars is great.

In addition to Christina Aguilera, who is already confirmed, and the special walt Disney that will air on TV in north america this Thursday (the 16th), you will still have performances from Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and a special reunion of the cast of High School Musical with Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron.

For the show, the performers will sing classic songs from various Disney movies.

Check out this list:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

The “Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough, and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“A Friend Like Me – James Monroe Iglehart-with the original cast of the Broadway musical “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Of Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh groban’s hairstyles

“’We’re All in This Together” – High School Musical cast, Kenny Ortega, and more