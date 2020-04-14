‘Dolittle’: Scene is DISGUSTING, and a freak was the idea of Robert Downey Jr.

‘Dolittle‘ it debuted at the beginning of January, and it was butchered by critics, making it the first bomb of the year 2020.

One of the main reasons for this is the end bead of the frame when Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr..) is a dragon’s anger with the object stuck in your anus, and you try to help him out, away from the inside of the monster.

In an article published by the The Hollywood Reporterit was revealed that the idea had been suggested by his own Downey, Jr., he felt that the scene would be one of the major attractions of the adjustment.

A source close to the project, joked, and said:

“He felt that it would be a good idea, ” the “Iron Man” gives you an order, you will have to do.”

However, in a scene that is supposed to be fun and relaxed, and eventually it became a moment of the bizarre, and disgusting, and that is offending the public and the critics.

By the end of the week united states Britney Spears (it has taken over the social media in the last few weeks have reinforced their support for the film.

A few days ago, She wrote on her Instagram that adaptation “needs to be seen. [O astro] Robert Downey Jr. it is genuine, and the characters are fascinating”.

It didn’t take long for the actor without communicating to the support and ask for your followers to listen to the Princess of Pop.

Check it out:

“The activities of the host state. 1: You Can Listen To Britney Spears. 2: You Can Listen To Britney Spears. And watch out for the ‘Dolittle’ online.

Directed by Stephen Gaghanthe feature film is based on a book”The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle‘ and Hugh Lofting.

Watch the trailer:

The great cast account Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, John Cena, Harry Collett, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer and Emma Thompson.