Dove Cameron makes a MOCKERY of the Kardashian sisters with video Tik Tok

Dove Cameron imitated the sisters of the clan Kardashian – Jenner for his latest video Tik Tok, which caused a great deal of grace to their fans but some believe that he mocked them.

The Instagram of Dove Cameron



The ex – chica Disney, Dove Cameron, imitated the Kourtney Kardashian and his mother, Kriss Jenner in his recreation of a scene from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” to your newly created account Tik Tok.

The scene recreated by Dove Cameron it’s a conversation that Kourtney Kardashian and Kriss Jenner have on the tensions between the Kardashian sisters, which have led to the Kourt to leave “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

This is one of several videos of Tik Tok in which Dove Cameron imitates any of the Kardashian sisters . Kourtney, Kim and Khloé -and fun to his followers in Tik Tok with their comic expressions.

Famous make fun of the Kardashian

In addition Dove Cameronother famous have taken advantage of the app of Tik Tok to make fun of the Kardashian sisters being one of the recognized, Ashley Benson.

Ashley Benson has uploaded several videos to Tik Tok on that mimics one or more of the sisters of the clan Kardashian – Jenner, and even her mother, Kriss Jenner, sometimes with the help of his wife, the model, Cara Delevingne.

With the help of his wife, Cara Delevingne, the blonde actress, Ashley Benson, recreated a scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Kourtney Kardashian has a mini argument with her ex – husband, Scott Disick.

You may be interested: Wedding of Cara Delevingne makes a mockery of the Kardashian … And she joins the taunting!

Dove Cameron of 24 years of age, followed the trend created by Ashley Benson – famous for her role as Hanna Marin in Pretty Little Liars, and has begun to mock the Kardashian with their parodies and funny recreations of the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.